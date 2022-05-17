FRANKLINTON — Six individuals and four relay teams representing Robeson County schools qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A state championship track meet with their performance at Saturday’s 2A Mideast Regional in Franklinton.

States will be held Friday at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.

St. Pauls will be the best-represented school, with three individuals and two relay teams advancing. Both relay teams did so by finishing first at the regional.

The Bulldogs’ 4×200 relay team of Martev Gunter, Eddrick James, Elston Powell and Javier Ortiz won with a time of 1 minute, 31.67 seconds; Red Springs’ relay team of Dylan Dean, Curtis Wilson, Jaaron Monroe and Mariusz Monroe came in second at 1:33.41.

St. Pauls’ 4×100 team of Gunter, James, Powell and Kemarion Baldwin finished first in 43.86 seconds.

Individually, Gunter qualified for two events for the Bulldogs; he finished second in the 100-meter dash final in 11.23 seconds and finished third in the 200-meter final in 22.94 seconds. The top four finishers in each event advanced to states.

Theophilus Setzer finished third in the 400-meter final in 52.24 seconds to advance.

St. Pauls’ girls team will be represented by Hope Morgan, who finished second in the high jump at 4 feet, 8.00 inches.

Fairmont’s girls 4×100 relay team of Kiara Campbell, Brianna Davis, Jaraelyn Parker and Izya Dinnerson finished in second in 52.55. Individually, Brianna Davis was second in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.68 seconds to advance, while Kiara Campbell was fourth in the 100-meter finals at 13.16 to get the last transferring spot.

In addition to its 4×200 team which finished second behind St. Pauls, Red Springs had one individual to advance; Monica Washington finished third in the shot put at 29-01.50.

Other competitors from all three schools competed in the regional meet and did not qualify for states. The St. Pauls boys 4×800 relay finished fifth in 9:17.83 and the 4×400 relay was eighth in 3:49.66. Baldwin was sixth in the 100-meter final in 11.37 seconds, just over one-tenth behind Gunter who was four places ahead of him in a tightly-bunched field.

Latonio Morrison was sixth in the triple jump at 38-03.00; Kaelon Mulroy was seventh in the discus at 100-11.00. Samuel Hernandez finished eighth in the 3200-meter final at 12:17.81, Quintell McNeill was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.22 seconds and Setzer was 11th in the long jump at 18-00.50.

For the St. Pauls girls, Jaiden Morrison narrowly missed advancing when she finished fifth in the high jump at 4-06.00, two inches behind her teammate Morgan, who was second. Morgan also narrowly missed qualifying in a second event, the 400 meters, finishing fifth at 1:08.48 while Janaa Campbell was eighth in 1:09.40. Rubianna Estradar finished 11th in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.66 seconds, Charnasia Johnson was 11th in discus at 67-01.00 and Julianna Bell was 12th in shot put at 23-06.50.

The St. Pauls girls 4×200 relay team finished sixth in 1:56.36, the 4×400 team was eighth in 4:58.23 and the 4×100 team was 11th in 55.47, nearly three seconds behind the advancing Fairmont team in second.

Red Springs’ boys 4×400 relay team finished seventh in 3:46.93. Individual boys included Jaylen Rush, who was eighth in discus at 95-03.00; Ke’Yonte Sinclair was 11th in that event at 88-00.00 and ninth in shot put at 35-07.00.

Dylan Dean placed 10th in the 400-meters in 54.56 seconds and 13th in the long jump at 16-02.00. Mario Leonard was 15th in the triple jump at 32-07.00.

In addition to her qualifying placement in the shot put, Washington finished eighth in the discus in 73-02.00.

For the Fairmont girls, Zandra Upson finished sixth in the shot put at 27-07.50 and 10th in the discus at 68-07.00. Campbell, who advanced in the 100-meters, was seventh in the 200-meters in 27.93 seconds; Davis was eighth in the event in 27.95 seconds, in addition to her qualifying time in the 300-meter hurdles.

Fairmont’s boys were represented by Chris Stephenson, who was ninth in the 100-meter prelims at 11.65 seconds, and Byron Allen, who was 10th in the triple jump in 35-01.50.

Lumberton’s track team competed in the 4A Mideast Regional at Apex Friendship High School Saturday; none of the Pirates athletes advanced to states.

Kyleigh Pollock posted Lumberton’s best finish at fifth in the girls long jump at 16-11.25. La’Kayia Hunt was seventh in the 200-meters in 26.95 seconds.

Lumberton’s boys 4×100 relay team finished eighth in 43.66 seconds. Individually, Jacoby Pevia finished ninth in both the 100-meters and 200-meters; in the 100, he finished in 11.22 seconds, with teammate Antigone McCollum placing 11th at 11.48 and the Pirates’ Keith Underwood finishing 13th in 11.56 seconds. Pevia finished the 200-meters in 22.84 seconds, with McCollum 11th in 23.80 seconds. Jaylen Clark finished 12th in the shot put at 39-00.00.

Purnell Swett did not have any participating athletes in the regional.