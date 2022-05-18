WHITEVILLE — After the Whiteville and St. Pauls baseball teams had gone back and forth for the first 4 1/2 innings, a four-run fifth by Whiteville created some separation and propelled the Wolfpack to a 10-5 win over St. Pauls in the third round of the 2A state playoffs Tuesday.

Whiteville (20-3), the No. 4 seed in the 2A East Regional, scored one run in the first, four in the third and one in the fourth before the big fifth inning. No. 12 St. Pauls (19-7) scored three in the second and one each in the third and fifth.

“We were winning, and the thing that we live on, our relief guys, they just didn’t have it tonight,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “Even the starter, I had to get him early. But it happens.”

St. Pauls starter T.J. Parker allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings and took the loss; Josh Henderson and Cameron Revels both pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief.

Whiteville did not start ace Ty Lawson; instead he came on in relief in the third inning.

“They had to bring him in early; I think it was a good decision,” Hunt said. “We still scored some on him; we just had that bad inning that put us in a deficit we couldn’t come out of.”

Kemarion Baldwin had three hits for St. Pauls, Parker had two and Joshua Garner and Zious Dorley each had one. Baldwin scored two runs and Revels and Bobby Lowery each had one; Baldwin and Dorley each had one RBI.

The Bulldogs season ends after the team made its first third-round appearance since 2017; this season marked the first playoff appearance of Hunt’s tenure coaching the Bulldogs.

“This group, they have nothing to hold their heads down for. The few seniors on the team, they’ve stuck it out the last few years, and kept battling, kept battling, and finally did what they set out to accomplish since they were freshman, make it to the playoffs and win a few games in the playoffs. And it speaks volumes for St. Pauls High School; we’re going deep in the playoffs in every sport. We’ve got a bunch of athletes that, they’re a bunch of Bulldogs.”

Whiteville will face Roanoke Rapids in the fourth round Friday after the Yellow Jackets upset top-seeded East Duplin Tuesday.

Holly Springs routs Purnell Swett girls soccer in first round

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team lost 9-0 at Holly Springs in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Monday.

Fifth-seeded Holly Springs (17-4) led 6-0 at halftime and scored three more goals before the game was ended by rule due to the Golden Hawks’ margin.

“Technically they were better than us, and just a little bit quicker than us,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “Our girls still gave a solid effort; it was just they were a good, solid team that knew how to play and push the ball around and make it difficult for us.”

The game was delayed an hour and a half due to inclement weather.

The loss ends the season for No. 28 Purnell Swett (12-8-2) after the team won the first girls Robeson Cup and held a winning record in conference play, doing so with a combined core of several key freshmen and seniors.

“Going into the season, I didn’t know what to expect; this season has been a pleasant surprise, because of how well they’ve blended, how the young and old have blended together, made a team of it and worked hard to accomplish what we have accomplished,” Strickland said. “This season, to me, was a success; to me, everything was a positive this year, and yes, we are young, and hopefully we can build upon that.”