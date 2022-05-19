PEMBROKE — At one point, Chloe Locklear wasn’t sure whether or not she wanted to continue playing softball at the collegiate level.

But the Purnell Swett senior ultimately decided that college softball was for her, and Thursday signed to play at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

“I’ve been on and off about playing in college, but I finally realized I’ve been doing this all my life and this is what I want to do in college, just take it as far as I can,” Locklear said. “I really think the beginning of this season, and the previous season, the softball field is an environment where I want to spend as much time as I can. This is where I love to be and I just love playing the sport.”

Locklear will play for the Aggies in a Division-I program; A&T will be joining the Colonial Athletic Association for the 2022-23 academic year.

“I just really liked the environment, the coaching staff,” Locklear said. “I just feel like I’ll fit in really good there and be successful.”

One plus of joining the Aggies is Locklear will already have familiarity with some of the players on the roster. Jai Deese, a former teammate at Purnell Swett and the daughter of Rams coach William Deese, will have three years of eligibility remaining, and two other former travel ball teammates are currently part of the team.

“Knowing that there’s someone there that I know already helped me out,” Locklear said. “That actually made the decision a little bit easier.”

“It’s going to be good because I’m going to get the best of both worlds; I’m going to get to go see my daughter and get to see her play,” William Deese said. “It’s going to be good for her because she’s got somebody from home, and she’s got a couple of former teammates (from travel ball) that’s actually playing there too.”

Locklear hit for a .541 average this spring, with 23 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 13 doubles, leading the Rams in each category; she also hit two home runs. She helped led the Rams to a 23-3 record and a third-round state playoff run after winning the United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament championships and the Robeson County Slugfest.

Locklear was an All-County honorable mention in softball in 2021, and also earned All-County selections in volleyball in 2021 and the last three seasons in basketball; she was a key of the Lady Rams basketball team’s 25-1 season last winter which won conference regular-season and tournament championships and the Robeson County Shootout.

“They’re getting a hard-nosed ballplayer, like I’ve mentioned on my other girls,” William Deese said. “She’s a player that behind the plate can manage the game; she’s smart, she’s a great defensive player, a very good offensive player. She can be a really smart ballplayer for the team, and I’ve spoken with the coaches, and in the recruiting process that was one of the things I told them. I’d take her on any team I’ve had, she would be my catcher.”

