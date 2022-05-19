BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Led by Maxton native Cheyenne Strong, the Tennessee Wesleyan University softball team advanced to the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history this week, winning the Bowling Green regional.

Strong pitched all 21 innings in the regional for the Bulldogs, earning a trio of one-run wins.

In the tournament opener Monday against Campbellsville, Strong allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. The Bulldogs then beat Central Methodist in back-to-back games; Strong pitched a shutout in a 1-0 win Tuesday, with three hits allowed, no walks and two strikeouts, and earned the win in Wednesday’s 8-7 game which clinched the regional championship, allowing 10 runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Strong has pitched in 27 games this season including 22 starts; she is 21-3 with a 1.59 ERA and three saves, with 166 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched. She earned first-team All-Conference honors from the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

The Bulldogs are 37-7 this season and won the AAC Tournament championship; they have won seven straight postseason games, all by margins of three runs or less.

Strong, the daughter of Robert and Amy Strong, attended Thomas Hayward Academy in Ridgeland, South Carolina. She is a senior at Tennessee Wesleyan, which is located in Athens, Tennessee, about halfway between Chattanooga and Knoxville.

The NAIA World Series begins May 26 in Columbus, Georgia.