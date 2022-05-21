Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 65, winning in a scorecard playoff over Cliff Nance and Bob Antone.

Haskins and Antone were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Dylan Thompson and Jacob Thompson were the winners in last week’s Member-Member tournament. The Thompsons won on the first playoff hole in a three-way playoff over Aaron Maynor/Bradley Hamilton and Richie Chmura/Richard Coleman. Tommy Davis and John Stanley were the second-flight winners with Rory McKeithan and Justin Chavis coming in second. J.T. Powers and Rickey Hamilton won the third flight with Donald Arnette and Clifton Rich coming in second place.

George Wilcox, Zach Wilcox, Larry Martin and Brooks Garris won the Thursday Evening Scramble with a two-shot victory over Evan Davenport, Cal Hunt, Elliot Davis and J.D. Revels. Justin Branch, Anthony Branch, and C. Bennett were the second-flight winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 2 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a four-shot victory over Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear. The second-flight winners were Roy Williamson and David Locklear with Rick Rogers and Al Almond coming in second. Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear were the third-flight winners followed by Marvin Howington and Wilson Jacobs. The fouth-flight winners were Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich with Carlos Bryant and Durant Cooper coming in second. Roy Williamson, Butch Kerns, Bucky Beasley and Al Almond were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shoot Out will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 65, Roy Thompson 68, Dylan Thompson 68, Aaron Maynor 68, Andy Andrews 71, Bradley Hamilton 71, Tommy Davis 71, Lee Hunt 72, Jacob Thompson 72, Butch Lennon 72, Rory McKeithan 73, Vince Powers 73, Tony Mackey 74, Justin Chavis 75, J.T. Powers 75, Mitch Grier 75, Danny Glasscock 76, Donald Arnette 76, Robert Clyburn 76, Ronnie Cox 77 and Randy Williamson 77.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]