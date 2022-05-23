WINGATE — Postseason honors continued to be abundant for the 25th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team on Friday when Bobby Dixon picked up all-region honors from two different organizations, while Evan McLean raked in an all-region nod as well.

Dixon was named a first team honoree by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), while also picking up a second team shout out from the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association. McLean was named a second team honoree by the D2CCA.

McLean and Dixon became the 22nd and 23rd different UNCP players to be honored with all-region honors over the last 10 full seasons. Friday’s announcement also marked the seventh time in the last 10 seasons that multiple Braves have picked up postseason all-region recognition.

Dixon, who earned first team All-Conference Carolinas nods earlier this month, tallied a .344 (67-for-195) batting average across his senior campaign in Pembroke, while also adding 32 extra-base hits (15 HR), a team-best 59 RBI and 57 runs scored. He also tacked up an impressive .662 slugging percentage and a .480 on-base percentage after drawing 36 walks and being hit by pitch 18 times.

McLean, who earned first team all-conference laurels himself after an impressive freshman campaign, compiled an 8-1 record and a 3.05 ERA in 11 starts for the Black & Gold this season, including a perfect 8-0 mark against Conference Carolinas competition. He struck out 48 batters and allowed just 48 hits in 56 innings pitched, while also limiting opponents to a .231 batting clip.