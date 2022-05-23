PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s basketball head coach John Haskins announced the first two members of the 2022-23 signing class on Monday when Tamia Morris and Jada Coleman both signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic career with the Braves.

“We are very excited that Tamia and Jada have decided to join our program,” Haskins said. “They come from excellent high school programs that were able to compete and win at a very high level. Both of these young ladies have a versatile skill set as outstanding shooters but are also very good ball handlers who can put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. In addition to being excellent basketball players Tamia and Jada are outstanding young ladies who will are a great fit for our program.”

Morris led Terry Sanford to a 30-1 record and a regional final appearance as a senior, averaging 20 points, four assists and four steals per game. Her mother also currently attends UNCP.

Coleman prepped at Apex Friendship; her mother, Itoro, is an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of North Carolina women’s basketball team.

The Braves are coming off of an historic 2021-22 season where they finished 19-10 overall and 17-7 in Conference Carolinas play. A complete 2022-23 schedule, including non-conference contests, will be announced at a later date.