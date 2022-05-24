St. Pauls’ Marcus Galbreath (22) and Purnell Swett’s Garyen Maynor (10) fight for the tipoff at the start of the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game Dec. 18, 2021 in Pembroke.

OK, I can take a deep breath now.

After the hustle of high school sports season over the last nine months, the 2021-22 school year for athletics came to a close Saturday when St. Pauls’ Martev Gunter crossed the finish line Friday for a third-place finish in the 200-meters at the 2A track state championships in Greensboro.

After covering approximately 185 events live on location this school year, including Robeson County’s five high schools and UNC Pembroke, yours truly can slow down a bit in the coming weeks. It’s not completely taking a break — we still print two days a week and, as you’ll see in the coming editions, there’s still content to come, including All-County teams for baseball, softball and girls soccer — but it’s definitely working at a more laid-back pace.

So as the 2021-22 academic year comes to a close, let’s look back at some of the best games from the last year. Here, listed chronologically, is a list of the top five games I covered; there may be other games you might think of that are worthy of this list that I was not in attendance for.

Oct. 23: Charleston at UNCP football

Some of these games are memorable because of several details coming together to produce an intriguing and exciting contest, and this is one of those. UNCP had its biggest crowd of the season on Homecoming and needed the game to stay in the Mountain East Conference race.

In the third quarter, UNCP kept the score tied at 14-14 with a goal-line stand; two plays later, a double pass from Josh Jones to Rodney Smith to Trey Dixon, who made a one-handed catch, resulted in a 45-yard go-ahead touchdown.

The fourth quarter largely consisted of two lengthy drives: UNCP drove nearly the length of the field before a missed field goal, then Charleston drove back the other direction all the way to the 1-yard line. UNCP’s Taye Vereen intercepted Charleston’s Guy Myers on fourth-and-goal.

This was the third in a four-game stretch of UNCP games in which the outcome was in doubt all the way until the final seconds of the game; UNCP won all four of those games as part of a 6-5 season.

Nov. 12: Roanoke Rapids at St. Pauls football

It’s not all that common to see a record-setting performance in a game that comes down to the last play. As an example, the first 400-yard rushing performance by St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin last fall came in a 56-38 win against Clinton. In Baldwin’s second 400-yard game last season, though, the Bulldogs needed every bit of it to survive in a 44-36 overtime win in the second round of the state playoffs.

Baldwin, the junior running back who was named Robeson County Heisman for the second straight season, ran for 447 yards — breaking his own Robeson County rushing record set in the Clinton game — and six touchdowns, also a record. The 447-yard total is the 13th most rushing yards in a game in NCHSAA history.

Among Baldwin’s touchdowns were dashes of 80, 71 and 51 yards; upset-minded Roanoke Rapids, though, provided the answer each time. After they tied the game at 28-28 midway through the fourth quarter, Baldwin’s 80-yard scoring run came on the next play from scrimmage before the Yellow Jackets answered again to force overtime.

Baldwin scored on a 4-yard run in the extra session before the game ended on a defensive play: Eddrick James intercepted a pass at the goal line on fourth-and-goal to seal the Bulldogs win.

St. Pauls advanced to the next round, where they earned another thrilling win at Whiteville, 38-36; the Bulldogs ultimately lost 45-28 to top-seeded Princeton in the fourth round.

Dec. 18: Robeson County Shootout championships

I’m going to cheat slightly here and pull a two-fer for one of my “best five games,” but that’s appropriate because they were back-to-back games at the same site, and even between the same two schools, on Championship Saturday at the Robeson County Slugfest. Purnell Swett swept St. Pauls to win both the girls and boys Shootout titles that night in front of a packed house at UNCP.

The girls game was a rematch from the classic 2019 final, which St. Pauls won at the buzzer, and included many of the same principals on both teams (if I ever get around to a column of the five greatest games in my time at The Robesonian, that 2019 game would definitely be included). Much like 2019, Purnell Swett played in front for most of the night, but this time the Rams withstood the fourth-quarter run of St. Pauls and countered with one of their own to pull away for a 66-59 win.

I had barely finished interviews from that game when the boys game began with an 18-2 St. Pauls run; the Rams slowly chipped away over the next three quarters and got the game to overtime. A traditional 3-point play by Garyen Maynor gave Purnell Swett an overtime lead and two free throws each by tournament MVP Ethan Brewington and Chandler McNeill helped seal a 64-61 win.

Purnell Swett’s girls wouldn’t lose until the state playoffs (see below); the boys team struggled after its three shining nights in December. The juxtaposition of those two teams winning the Shootout titles made the night, and the results, all the more intriguing.

Feb. 24: Green Level at Purnell Swett girls basketball

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team won its first 25 games, following up its Shootout championship with regular-season and tournament titles in the United-8. They lost 55-53 to Green Level in the second round of the state playoffs, but that score only tells part of the story, and isn’t necessarily the reason the game is on this list.

In an atmosphere that matched that of the Shootout, the Lady Rams trailed 26-4; they could have easily folded at that point, but instead marched forward to gradually close the gap, pulling to a 29-16 halftime deficit and within six in the third quarter.

Purnell Swett got within a point at 50-49 in the fourth quarter; trailing 55-51 late, Josey Locklear hit a basket with 13 seconds remaining to make it a two-point game, and after Green Level’s Madison Nereu missed the front end of a 1-and-1 the Rams came up the floor with a chance to tie or win at the buzzer — but missed a 15-foot shot attempt as time expired, ending the winningest season — boys or girls — in Purnell Swett basketball history.

This was part of a unique birthday doubleheader of playoff basketball for me; after this game ended, I got to St. Pauls for the last three quarters of the Bulldogs boys’ 80-55 win over Wallace-Rose Hill.

May 10: Greene Central at St. Pauls baseball

Redemption storylines are some of the most fun in sports — especially when covering high schoolers. Once such story played itself out when St. Pauls beat Greene Central 3-2 in the first round of the 2A state baseball playoffs two weeks ago. This game also featured a late-game lead change in a single-elimination playoff game, which are always memorable.

A fourth-inning error by freshman infielder Joshua Garner was part of a sequence that led to Greene Central’s first run, breaking a scoreless tie as St. Pauls’ T.J. Parker dueled on the mound with Greene Central’s Austin Hardy.

Garner was hit by a pitch in the fifth and came around to score as the Bulldogs plated two runs without a hit in the inning. Greene Central tied the game at 2-2 in the next half-inning; in the bottom half, Kemarion Baldwin was hit by a pitch and Parker singled to keep the inning alive for Garner, who delivered a go-ahead RBI single for a 3-2 lead.

St. Pauls beat Midway, who it had lost to twice in the regular season, in an 8-4 second-round decision to advance to the third round in its first playoff appearance of coach Matthew Hunt’s tenure; the Bulldogs lost 10-5 to Whiteville in the third round.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.