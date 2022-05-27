ROWLAND — Prime Time Entertainment and the Christian Youth Athletics Association will present a “Back 2 School” live pro wrestling event in Rowland on Aug. 6.

The event will be held at the South Side Alumni Building at 606 South MLK Street in Rowland. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the bell at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids.

Wrestling stars participating in the event will include Caprice Coleman from Ring of Honor and Cham Pain, former personal assistant for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as Purnell Swett senior Samuel Dial.

For more information, call 910-318-1119.