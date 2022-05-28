Fairmont Golf Club news

The Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 2 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person, nine-hole captains choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

This week’s Senior Shootout will be played on Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Pinecrest will host on Tuesday.

Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-shot victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. The second flight was won by Lee Hunt and Mike Graham with Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial coming in second. Alton Haggins and Al Almond were the winners of the third flight followed by Tommy Belch, who played as a single. Rick Baxley and Gary Johnson were the winners of the fourth flight with Marvin Howington and Wilson Jacobs coming in second place. Knocky Thorndyke, John Haskins, Ricky Harris and Bucky Beasley were closest to the pin winners.

The Senator Danny Britt Benefit Tournament that was scheduled to be played on May 27 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 16 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 70, Mike Chuchacz 70, Cal Hunt 72, Jeff Broadwell 72, Eddie Butler 74, Joe Marks 74, James Barron 74, Rickey Hamilton 74, James Thompson 74, Jason Lowry 74, David Sessions 74, Butch Lennon 75, Jerry Stubbs 75, Brian Davis 75 and Brook Gehrke 75.

Pinecrest Country Club News

Dan Kenney shot a career-best round of 73 on Monday at Pinecrest. His previous best was a 74. Kenney was playing with Knocky Thorndyke and Tom Cleveland.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]