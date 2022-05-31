Returns to Memorial, site of lone Tour win

DUBLIN, Ohio — William McGirt will try his best to play well enough in his next six PGA Tour starts to maintain his playing status on the Tour.

But even if he doesn’t earn enough points by the end of his major medical extension to stay on Tour, the 42-year-old Fairmont native is content with the career he’s had and where he’s at right now.

“I’m not pressing knowing that I only have a few starts left,” McGirt told The Robesonian Tuesday, ahead of this week’s Memorial Tournament. “If I play well enough to keep my card then that’s great. I could walk away right now and call it a career and be happy with what I’ve accomplished.”

McGirt, who is making the 24th start in a 29-event major medical extension this week and has earned just 75 of the 375 FedExCup points required to keep his Tour card, said that even if he does play well in the next six starts to allow himself to stay on Tour, he plans to “cut back” on his playing schedule to spend more time with his family.

“I want to watch my kids grow up and do stuff with them,” he said. “My son is really getting into golf and I enjoy playing with him a lot more than playing myself. He enjoys practicing as much as dad does. Yes, I like to keep my card and play a few more years but I’m at peace with whatever happens over the next couple of months.”

As McGirt ponders what could be next, he returns this week to the site of his one PGA Tour victory; he won at Memorial in 2016, beating Jon Curran in a playoff.

The event, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, universally considered one of the Golden Bear’s course-design masterpieces, is one of the favorite and most prestigious annual stops on the PGA Tour.

“This place is so special,” McGirt said. “Obviously, winning here makes it even more special. I remember coming here as the first alternate in 2012 and playing practice rounds even though I didn’t get in the tournament. I remember calling my wife and telling her I had to qualify for this tournament because I love this place. It is second only to Augusta National for me.”

McGirt will tee off at 7:36 a.m. Thursday morning on hole No. 1, paired with Matthew Wolff and Charles Howell III. The trio will begin on the 10th hole in the second round at 12:36 p.m. Friday.

In addition to the win, McGirt has finishes of 37th, 40th, 67th, 68th and three missed cuts in his eight career Memorial appearances. The 68th-place finish came in the first start of his return from hip injuries in 2020; he missed the cut in 2021.

McGirt has a career scoring average of 72.85 on the par-72 layout, though he shot a third-round 64 and finished 15 under par in his victorious tournament in 2016. Despite the relatively-long 7,392-yard layout, and McGirt currently ranking 190th on the Tour with an average driving distance of 285.7 yards, he said only a few holes play long for him.

“The par-5s are now three-shot holes for me but I feel like I probably play them better now laying up on all of them; there really is no reward for taking on the risk anymore,” McGirt said. “Two of them are unreachable unless they are hard downwind. I know there are two to three holes that I’m playing to make par each day. You really have to control your ball here and it’s similar to Augusta National in the fact that you need the correct angles coming into greens.”

Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial last year after Jon Rahm, the 2020 event winner, was forced to while leading by six strokes before the final round due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rahm, Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are the top three betting favorites in a strong, major-championship-like field.