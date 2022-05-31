SOUTHERN PINES — If the Pinehurst Resort is “The Cradle of American Golf,” then the Sandhills region is the nursery — and the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club is another important piece of furniture.

Pine Needles will host its fourth U.S. Women’s Open this week — more than any other course — as 156 of the world’s best female golfers chase the sport’s biggest triumph beginning Thursday morning.

A course that, despite consistent appearances on numerous “best courses” lists, is often overshadowed by the Pinehurst Resort courses — particularly Pinehurst No. 2 — will have its chance to shine.

Designed in 1928 by legendary course architect Donald Ross — the same man responsible for Moore County’s most-renowned course, four miles to the west — Pine Needles previously hosted U.S. Women’s Opens in 1996, 2001 and 2007. Since the last championship a decade and a half ago, Kyle Franz oversaw a restoration to bring the course, which had modernized over time, back closer to the original Ross design.

The result is a Pinehurstian look shared by many of the great courses in the Sandhills region, with native areas of sand and pine straw awaiting shots that stray from the fairways, and tufts of grass dotting many of the bunkers around the course. It was also lengthened, and will play at 6,638 yards this week.

“I love what they’ve done to the course,” said Annika Sorenstam, the 10-time major champion who won her second of three U.S. Women’s Open titles at Pine Needles in 1996, and is playing the event for the first time since 2008. “Especially No. 10, the way they kind of put some bunkers in front. I remember going for the green in two there, but not today. And probably won’t all week. It’s okay. It’s fun to — I think that’s a good golf course. You can play it many different ways, and I’ll play differently this year than I did then.”

The comparison between Pine Needles and Pinehurst No. 2 is a natural one; No. 2 will host its fourth men’s U.S. Open in 2024, and has hosted a U.S. Women’s Open more recently than Pine Needles when it hosted both events on back-to-back weeks in 2014.

The winner that week, Michelle Wie West may be in the best position in the field to compare the two venues — but for the fact that at the time of her pre-tournament press conference Tuesday she had yet to play a practice round, though she did Tuesday afternoon.

“I haven’t played a practice round yet. I’ll let you know afterwards. But just from looking — I was studying the flyovers this weekend, and looking at the flyovers, they look very similar,” said Wie West, who announced last week that she intends to play just two more events, this U.S. Women’s Open and next year’s at Pebble Beach, before retiring from the LPGA Tour. “I love North Carolina golf. I just wish it was 10 degrees cooler and less humid. But I’m just so excited. It’s just there’s so much history around this place, and just to be walking here and playing, it’s a huge honor.”

Many players discussed the challenge of Pine Needles Tuesday, particularly including the fall-offs off many of the greens; these were steepened — and the difficulty stiffened — in the 2017 restoration.

“Some pins might look accessible, but at the same time, if you miss it just by two or three yards, you can be off the green 30 yards away,” said Lexi Thompson, who played in the 2007 tournament at Pine Needles after qualifying as a 12-year-old, and was the 54-hole leader last year. “So it’s important to just — sometimes just play towards the middle of the green, take your 20-, 25-footer and maybe take the chance of making that putt or taking your par and getting off the hole.

“It’s the U.S. Women’s Open. There will be tough pins, but there will also be some easier ones that you can play a little bit more aggressive at, but out here I’m sure it’ll play tough, so I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Champions of the three previous U.S. Women’s Opens at Pine Needles have all been very strong players. Sorenstam’s win in 1996 was her second straight, as was Karrie Webb’s in 2001 (Yuka Saso will try to match the feat this week); Cristie Kerr won in 2007. Sorenstam finished her victory at 8 under par, with Webb at 7 under and Kerr at 5 under, giving Pine Needles a track record as an all-around test for even the best players women’s golf has to offer — something that should continue this week.

“I knew that it was going to be a great golf course, obviously hosted so many big championships here, but I didn’t really know what it was going to be like and how my game would have to play around here,” said Lydia Ko, a two-time major winner ranked third in the world. “But it’s fun; I don’t think it suits one type of player and not someone that’s super long or super short. At the end of the day, especially at the U.S. Open, I think you do have to drive it really well, and with these greens having a lot of fall-offs, having good ball-striking and giving yourself even 30- to 40-footers for birdies is not the end of the world.”

It’s unclear what the development of the USGA’s secondary headquarters, currently under construction at the Pinehurst Resort, will mean for Pine Needles in the future; Pinehurst No. 2 will host the U.S. Women’s Open again in 2029, which suggests the earliest the USGA could potentially return to Pine Needles for the event would be some time around the mid-2030s. Other USGA championships — such the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, which was played at Pine Needles in 2019 — could also potentially be in the club’s future.

But in the present, the eyes of the golf world will rest on Pine Needles for four days this week, showcasing its oft-forgotten fairways and diabolical greens yet again.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.