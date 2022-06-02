LUMBERTON — Growing up, Julian McGarahan and Erik Martinez played soccer together, lived in the same neighborhood and became close friends, before playing together at Lumberton High School.

So naturally when the time came to sign to play college soccer, they held their signing together.

McGarahan signed to Wake Tech and Martinez to Johnson & Wales, while Pirates wrestler Quintez Shipman also signed to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, in a ceremony at the school Thursday.

“It’s amazing, being able to grow up with him and play the game that we both love,” McGarahan said. “I take it as a job — I want to take it as a real job, get paid for playing.”

“He’s been my friend since day one,” Martinez said. “It’s an honor to sign with him.”

McGarahan signed with the Eagles, a two-year program in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

“Not having to play with different teams, not having the experience, I feel like (junior college) is the route for me to build up my experience, to be able to play D-3 or D-2 maybe,” McGarahan said.

McGarahan is a solid one-on-one defender on the back line; he also had one goal and one assist as a senior last fall, helping lead the Pirates to a United-8 Conference championship.

“First and foremost they’re getting an outstanding young man,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “He’s been a true asset to our program for four years, and I’ve had the pleasure of coaching him since he was really young. He has a passion for the game. I think he’s got lots of room for improvement; there’s a lot of untapped potential in his game, and I think he’s going to be a good fit for them and thrive there.”

Martinez signed with the Wildcats, who compete in the U.S. Collegiate Athletics Association.

Martinez sat out a year to weigh his options after graduating from Lumberton in 2021. He played club soccer during the last year with Fayetteville’s Villareal Force U19 Team. The midfielder had four goals and two assist in his senior season with the Pirates in his senior season in the spring of 2021.

“I just wanted to take a year and grind it off. I guess it’s paying off now,” Martinez said. “When I went to visit, the coaches were pretty cool.”

“He was patient in the recruiting process — it was tough for those COVID kids, the ‘20 class, the ‘21 class, there just weren’t a lot of opportunities for them,” Simmons said. “He entertained some offers last spring into the early summer, but he was patient and waited his time, and he’s made a wise move in sitting a year. It’s allowed him to grow as a player and a person.”

Shipman earned his college opportunity after just one full season of high-school wrestling. He began competing with the Pirates as a junior, in the truncated 2020-21 season during the COVID-19 pandemic, before finding success in a full season as a senior.

Shipman finished fifth in the 195-pound classification at the 4A state tournament in February.

“Honestly, starting out with it, I didn’t think it was something I was going to stick with; the sport in general made me uncomfortable,” Shipman said. “But that summer I started following up with it. At first it wasn’t something I wanted to do, but I wasn’t a quitter so I did it anyway. As I started learning the sport, learning the rules, I felt more into it, so I started sticking with it, sticking with it, and I started falling in love with it. I definitely didn’t know I’d have this type of opportunity — it opened doors.”

“(He’s) a guy that’s still young to the sport, still developing, still learning, and has a high ceiling for success,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “He’s always learning; this was really his first year of a full season of wrestling. He did pretty well, learned a lot about the sport.”

Shipman said he already had a relationship with UNCP wrestling coach O.T. Johnson before the recruiting process began, and that the schools academics and proximity helped make it the right fit.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.