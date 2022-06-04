Michelle Wie West waves to the crowd after putting out on the 18th hole during the second round at the U.S. Women’s Open Friday in Southern Pines.

SOUTHERN PINES — Returns are the most meaningful when the thing someone comes back to is something good, something nostalgic. Something triumphant.

The big ovation on the 18th green in golf is generally reserved for the champion’s march to glory on Sunday evening. Because of those previous triumphs, Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie West’s tournaments each ended Friday with the warm emotions of both a return and sendoff.

Sorenstam had no realistic chance at making the cut after a double-bogey at the 10th, shooting 81 Friday. But the three-time Open champion kept fighting, even grinding over a four-foot par putt on the final hole, until she reached that final green.

“It’s been great to be here,” said Sorenstam, making her first major championship appearance in 14 years. “You know what Pine Needles means to me and my family and everybody. We made a lot of different memories in different ways.

The shout of “Annika!” as she walked the final steps to the final green prompted the affectionate applause from the gallery, albeit a smaller one than it could — no, should — have been, as raindrops threatened to speckle Southern Pines.

“Maybe it could have been a little bit more nostalgic in a way, but it was just still — some people being here at whatever time it is, 8:00, right, to sit here with some raindrops, it shows true support, true fans, and I appreciate that,” Sorenstam said.

Once she holed out, another sustained cheer arose as the legendary Swede waved to the crowd and left the green. Sorenstam only qualified for this open after her 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open championship; unless she wins that event again, Friday’s dusk march marked the culmination of her U.S. Women’s Open participation as a player.

Six hours before Sorenstam’s final-hole stroll, Wie West’s own warm ovation conjured up memories of her Open win eight years ago, four miles away at Pinehurst No. 2.

The 32-year-old has competed sparingly the last couple of years since becoming a mother and recently announced this event and the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach were her final intended starts.

“I definitely teared up a little bit (on the 18th) knowing that it would be one of my last times doing that,” Wie West said. “(I) definitely had flashbacks of Pinehurst and just seeing all the same people. When they come up to me, oh, I was there in 2014.”

Wie West played the last still having a chance to play the weekend, needing birdie to reach the eventual cut line of 3 over par.

“The last putt I tried to make a hero putt,” said Wie West, who shot 74 after Thursday’s 73. “Thought it was going in. Gave a good run, but, you know, it is what it is. I gave it my all today.”

The theme of returns didn’t only apply to past champions, but 23-year-old superstar Nelly Korda, in her first start since February after a blood clot.

“I’m honestly just grateful to be out here,” Korda said Tuesday. “I’m going to take it one step at a time. I’m not expecting too much.”

After playing her way into contention with rounds of 70 and 69 — she’s tied for 14th, six strokes behind leaders Mina Harigae and Minjee Lee — perhaps her expectations for the weekend have changed.

While the returns have been noteworthy, one player in the field is in her home state — and the unheralded pro, Allison Emrey, made the cut.

The Charlotte native shot rounds of 71 and 73 and is tied for 52nd after hitting the opening tee shot on the first hole Thursday morning.

“A lot of my family and friends made a two-hour drive from Charlotte, so I think just to see how many people came out to support was really nice,” Emrey said Thursday. “I thought there would be more (from North Carolina), so I’m a little disappointed that I’m the only one, but I’m happy to have the honor to be here.”

Additional local flavor in the field is provided with the returns of North Carolina collegians, including Harigae, who played at Duke. The 32-year-old LPGA Tour veteran, with a previous best Open finish of 28th, fired an opening 64 to take the first-round lead, and shares the lead after a Friday 69.

Despite playing for the Blue Devils, Harigae said Thursday she’s a big Michael Jordan fan; her caddie and fiance Travis Kreiter — a Jordan fan after growing up in central Illinois during his Chicago Bulls career — wore a UNC polo on the course Friday.

“I haven’t thought of (being in North Carolina) that much, but look at Travis, he’s decked out in Carolina gear,” Harigae said. “I love rocking the Jordans and being in North Carolina.”

Wake Forest alum Jennifer Kupcho returned to North Carolina as the sport’s most recent major champion. After grinding all day long to make the cut, she made a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th to finish at 1 over, tied for 36th.

“It’s awesome (to come back to North Carolina),” Kupcho said. “I don’t really think about all the behind-the-scenes stuff, I just go out there and play. That’s what I do best is not think.”

Lucy Li — who at 19 would be a college golfer now if she hadn’t already turned pro — also marked a notable return this week after competing in the 2014 Open at Pinehurst No. 2 at age 11, the youngest qualifier in tournament history. The California native shot a pair of 74s and missed the cut.

