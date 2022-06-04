Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, hits off the 16th tee during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open Saturday in Southern Pines.

SOUTHERN PINES — Golf fans clamor for weekend pairings of No. 1 and No. 2.

At Pine Needles Saturday, they got one — with a twist.

The world’s top-ranked professional, Jin Young Ko, was paired with the second-ranked amateur, Ingrid Lindblad, in the third-to-last pairing at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Not only did Lindblad play a respectable round; she was ahead of Ko on the leaderboard nearly all day. After knocking it stiff on the 18th, Lindblad’s caddie Sophie Gustafson — herself a five-time LPGA Tour winner — mentioned that the tap-in birdie putt was to beat the world No. 1 — until Ko chipped in from off the green to match Lindblad’s birdie, and both finished with even-par 71; they are each tied for fourth at 6 under par overall. They are seven strokes behind Minjee Lee, who leads the Open by three strokes over Mina Harigae.

Lindblad, a Swede wearing the purple and gold of her LSU team, came out firing with three birdies in the first four holes — all from inside seven feet — and was briefly tied for the lead.

“(After the three birdies) I was like, I don’t know what’s happening anymore,” Lindblad said. “It was a good start, and then I kind of hit a really bad shot on five; made bogey. But still said like keep the doubles off the scorecard and make bogeys instead of doubles. Overall it was okay today.”

Lindblad didn’t make another birdie until the 18th, but steadied her round after the bogey at the fifth with pars on 10 of the next 11 holes; she made bogey at No. 11. Misses in the bunker at 16 and 17 led to bogey, but in front of a big crowd at the home hole she nearly holed out her approach, leaving inches for the closing birdie.

“I think it started a little bit more left than I thought, or than I was thinking, and then I saw it and I thought it went in at first because the ball was right behind the pin from where I was standing,” Lindblad said. “And then I heard the crowd and I was like, yep, that’s close.”

Ko missed the green at 18 short and right — a rare misfire with an iron — then holed the 23-yard pitch to match her playing partner’s birdie.

“It was very difficult, the last one,” Ko said through a translator. “If I was good it was par, but I didn’t expect the result so I was ecstatic, euphoric, and so if I do well for the last four holes, tomorrow I think that will have a good result.”

The holeout completed a return back to level par after a difficult stretch earlier in the back nine. Bogeys at the 11th, 13th and 14th all resulted from out-of-position approaches — uncharacteristic for a player who hit a record 63 straight greens in regulation last year.

“It was very challenging today,” said Ko, a two-time major champion. “I think was getting tired, so there was times that I was losing my focus, so I had a birdie chance but sometimes I missed it. But I think the end was good.”

Solid play bookended the round, with pars on nine of the first 10 holes and a birdie on the par-3 fifth, then birdies at the par-5 15th and the 18th; that offset the tough stretch and gave Ko the even-par total for the day.

Lindblad would be unable to claim the record $1.8 million winner’s prize if she becomes the second amateur to win the U.S. Women’s Open, matching Catherine Lacoste in 1967; she finished tied for 30th in her only previous Open appearance in 2020. She leads the race for low amateur by seven strokes over the 17-year-old Floridian Bailey Shoemaker.

Her first-round 65 was the lowest round by an amateur in U.S. Women’s Open history. All of this comes after she was originally an alternate into the field after the Open’s qualifying stage.

Lindblad has played the entire tournament so far in high-profile pairings, after she was grouped the first two rounds with Annika Sorenstam, her idol and fellow Swede. While she’ll be paired with the lesser-heralded Xiyu Janet Lin in Sunday’s final round at 2:12 p.m., she’ll still draw plenty of attention as an amateur contending in the biggest event in women’s golf, once again playing in the third-to-last pairing.

While Lindblad was focused on her own round Saturday — looking comfortable even in the pressure cooker of a U.S. Women’s Open weekend — she also enjoyed the opportunity to be up close with a player who’s at a level she undoubtedly wants to someday reach.

“It’s really cool to see. Like, it didn’t feel like she hit any bad shots,” Lindblad said. “If she did, she two-putted and made par. So that was really cool to see. She’s really solid.”

Ko, meanwhile, was impressed by Lindblad, saying she had some familiarity with what she saw.

“It was very impressive,” Ko said. “She was playing with a lot of high level of confidence, and looking at her, I kind of looked at myself when I was an amateur. I also was playing with a lot of confidence, and after turning pro I had to think about a lot of things. So it was very impressive to see her, how she was handling herself. And reminding myself.”

If Lindblad keeps playing like this, on Sunday and beyond, perhaps she’ll become the high-ranked professional that future amateurs look forward to playing with on a big stage.

