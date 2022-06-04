Fairmont Golf Club news

Evan Davenport, Elliott Davis, Cal Hunt and Jerome Hunt were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble winning in a playoff over Barry Leonard, Daniel Leonard, John Stanley and Brenna Miller. Robert Lawson, Tom Lee, Mark Smith and Paul Brooks were the second-flight winners. Elliott Davis and Freddie Jacobs were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 16 with a 6pm shotgun start.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins won this week’s Senior Shootout with a four-shot victory over Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen. Rick Baxley and Al Almond were the second-flight winners with Richard Lowery and Darrell McIver taking second place. W.C. Meares, Rick Baxley and John Haskins, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Randy Rust Memorial Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, June 10 with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. This tournament is sponsored by the Robeson County Church and Community Center. This is a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $75 per player or $260 per team which includes one mulligan and range balls.

The Sudan Pirates and Tomcats Tournament will be played on Saturday, June 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $65 per player which includes range balls, one red tee, and one mulligan plus a light meal. Call the Pro Shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Butch Lennon with a 68, Mitch Grier 68, Scott Benton 70, Joe Marks 70, Tommy Davis 71, Eddie Butler 71, Tom Holland 71, Steve Pippin 72, Eddie Williams 72, Jeff Broadwell 72, Justin Britt 72, James Cox 72, Mark Smith 73, J.B. Lowry 73, Bradley Hamilton 73, Brook Gehrke 73, Gavin Locklear 73, Tim Moore 75, Bert Thomas 75, Rickey Hamilton 75, Lee Hunt 76, Keith Willoughby 77 and Ricky Lewis 79.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 60, four strokes ahead of runners-up Tiger Will and Alton Hagans.

First-flight winners were Durant Cooper and Carlis Bryant with a 69, winning a scorecard playoff over Evan Davenport and Kent Chavis.

Second-flight winners were Ancil Dial and Wilkie Lowry with a 72, winning a scorecard playoff over Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly.

Closest to the flag winners were Tim Moore, Alton Hagans, Ancil Dial and David Hunt.

In last week’s Senior Shootout on May 26, Thorndyke and Haskins were the winners with a 61, winning by one stroke over Tommy Lowry and Johnnie Hunt.

Cooper and Bryant were the first-flight winners with a 69, beating Mike Sellers and Michael Sellers by one stroke.

Closest to the flag winners were Lonail Locklear, Tommy Belch and Al Wall.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

