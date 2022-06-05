ST. PAULS — St. Pauls girls basketball coach Mike Moses announced has resigned after five seasons leading the Bulldogs.

Moses announced the decision in a social media post Sunday afternoon.

“Thank you to my players (past and present), all the athletes, and students at St. Pauls,” the coach’s post said. “As of June 3rd I’ve resigned from my coaching and teaching position at SPHS. It makes me feel amazing that I’ve impacted my kids lives in a positive way. SPHS will always be home.

Moses led the Bulldogs to the 2A East Regional final last season, winning the regular-season and tournament titles in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with a 27-2 overall record.

Moses was 97-24 with the Bulldogs, including a 67-3 mark the last three seasons, all conference-championship campaigns.

The 2019-20 Bulldogs were 27-0 before a third-round playoff loss; the following season the team was 13-0 after the first round of the state playoffs before COVID-19 cases on the team eliminated them from the playoffs.

Moses did not give a specific reason for the resignation in his announcement, though it read in part: “I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as I further my coaching career.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.