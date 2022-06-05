SOUTHERN PINES — When Jin Young Ko missed the green long with her approach on the seventh hole in the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open Sunday, her ball rolled down the hill nearly to the neighboring fifth green.

But as she prepared her pitch shot to attempt a tricky up-and-down, only those immediately around her were watching the world No. 1.

Everyone else’s eyes were on hole No. 5, watching a player staking her own claim among the game’s most elite — Minjee Lee was preparing for her own chip.

Lee won the tournament’s 77th edition Sunday in a dominant performance, never leading by less than four strokes after the first hole and by as many as six. Earning a place as reigning champion of two of the five major championships in women’s golf after entering the week ranked fourth in the world, the Australian further proved herself to be among the highest shelf of the game’s top players.

“This is the one I’ve always wanted to win since I was a little kid, so it just feels pretty amazing to be able to get it done today,” Lee said. “I just can’t believe it.”

Open champions in this neck of the pines have always been among the world’s strongest players; Lee joins Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Cristie Kerr as winners at Pine Needles, which hosted its record fourth U.S. Women’s Open.

“How cool — just to be amongst those names, pretty special,” Lee said. “I think it’s a very ball striker’s golf course. Obviously the greens are quite tricky so you need to be able to control your spin and hit it — I guess on the right parts of the green.”

And, in another similarity to the Sandhills triumphs of Sorenstam and her fellow Aussie Webb, Lee won in runaway fashion, finishing at 13 under par for a four-stroke final margin. Birdies on the first two holes — from 25 feet and 38 feet out — stretched her three-shot overnight advantage to five; a failed up-and-down at the fifth — when Ko was nearby — and a three-putt at the seventh resulted in bogeys. But Lee never did anything to put the tournament outcome in doubt, and provided continued confirmation of the impending outcome with a nine-foot birdie putt at the 12th, clutch par saves from off the 13th and 14th greens and another birdie at the 15th.

“I had really good saves, up-and-downs from a lot of the places, and then finishing I had a couple birdies and a couple bogeys,” Lee said. “I think that was enough to get it done today.”

The record $1.8 million purse was big for Lee; the $1.08 million prize for runner-up Mina Harigae counts as life-changing money for a veteran player who’s never won on the LPGA Tour. But even she knew after the opening holes that she didn’t likely have a reasonable chance at catching Lee.

“It’s a major championship, and anything can happen coming down, but (Lee) was just way too solid today,” said Harigae, who was paired with the champion. “She didn’t miss many shots or putts.”

The 26-year-old Lee, whose brother Min Woo plays on the PGA Tour, also won her last LPGA Tour start on May 15. She said she was “pretty nervous all day, to be fair” — but never showed it, instead displaying a disposition as vivid as her neon green polo as she made her Sunday stroll to the seemingly inevitable. Lee continuously smiled and waved to acknowledge well wishes from the Southern Pines throng throughout the day, even chuckling at the shout of “awesome Aussie!” in her direction as she left the 14th green with a six-stroke edge.

That relaxed nature became an ear-to-ear smile as Lee walked the 18th hole, able to enjoy the standing ovation she received from the crowd, five deep all the way around the final green, relishing the moment as she earned the title she’d most wanted.

“I just said to myself, this is pretty amazing,” Lee said. “This is pretty cool, just looking at the whole crowd and just everybody down the fairways. It was a pretty special moment for me.”

That moment was earned, not just Sunday but all week long, as Lee shot rounds of 67, 66, 67 and 71 to set the Open’s 72-hole scoring record of 271. It was her first top-10 finish in a U.S. Women’s Open, but comes after she won the Evian Championship, also a major, in a playoff last summer.

Watching her masterfully maneuver Pine Needles Sunday, it’s hard to imagine her not earning even more major-championship hardware soon.

In other words, Jin Young Ko and the rest of the game’s most elite have some big-time company.

