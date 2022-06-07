PEMBROKE — A season will not be held for the Robeson County Post 5 American Legion softball team this summer.

The team was prepared to play, but two of the other four programs in Area II’s West Division did not have enough players to field teams this summer, Post 5 coach Jamie Dover told The Robesonian.

Post 5 could have played in another division, but that option would have required a tremendous increase in travel from the previous division, which included teams in Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties.

Post 5 won the Area II championship and finished third in the state tournament last year in its first year as a program.

Dover hopes that interest will rebound for the other programs next summer to allow for Legion softball to resume in the Area II West Division.

While Post 5’s Legion softball season was unable to take place, the new Pembroke Post 50 Junior Legion baseball team is off to a 2-0 start after defeating West Brunswick 5-3 on Monday.