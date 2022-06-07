Robeson athletes fill spring All-Conference teams

As the spring sports season recently concluded, two special softball stars from Robeson County were each honored as the best in their respective conferences.

Fairmont’s Santana Anderson was named Player of the Year in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard was named Co-Player of the Year in the United-8 Conference.

Anderson was selected after concluding a powerful high-school career at the plate; she hit .585 this season with six home runs, 21 extra-base hits, 39 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

She also became the Golden Tornadoes’ best pitcher after an injury to primary starter Lindsey Floyd; Anderson was 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA, striking out 112 batters in 68 innings pitched.

The senior is signed to play collegiately at Limestone.

Bullard shared United-8 Player of the Year honors with Gray’s Creek’s Kylie Aldridge; the senior pitcher was instrumental in Purnell Swett’s second-straight conference championship and third-round playoff appearance.

Bullard, a Charleston Southern signee, was 16-2 with a 1.11 ERA, with 225 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched as the workhorse ace for the Lady Rams; she also hit .493 with 20 RBIs, 26 runs, 14 extra-base hits and two home runs, providing clutch hits throughout the Rams’ successful season. She was previously named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian.

In girls soccer, Lumberton’s Diamond Harris earned United-8 Goalie of the Year honors.

Harris had over 70 saves this season with six shutouts in goal for the Pirates. This includes consecutive 100-minute shutouts late in the season in a pair of scoreless draws against South View and Seventy-First, shutting down United-8 Player of the Year A’Jaylah Yates (42 goals this season) in the latter. She will play collegiately at Western Carolina.

Each school in Robeson County also had players to earn All-Conference honors in baseball, softball and girls soccer. Each of these selections is listed below.

United-8 baseball

In the United-8, which has a first and second team and honorable mention selections, Lumberton’s Garret Smith and Sam Beck and Purnell Swett’s Keithyn Hunt each earned first-team All-Conference laurels.

The Pirates’ Jacoby Brayboy and Jacob Gerald were second-team honorees and Damian Robinson was an honorable-mention selection.

Purnell Swett’s Waydan McMillan and Jacob Chavis each earned second-team nods and Chandon Sanderson was an honorable-mention selection.

Gray’s Creek’s Caleb Holland was named United-8 Player of the Year and Jeffrey Nance earned the league’s Coach of the Year after the Bears’ conference championship. Jack Britt’s Donavan Whitfield was named conference Pitcher of the Year.

Southeastern baseball

The Southeastern Athletic Conference published one All-Conference team in each sport, with no second-team or honorable mention selections.

After finishing second in the conference standings, St. Pauls’ Will Brooks, Kemarion Baldwin, T.J. Parker, Cameron Revels, Antonio Candelaria and Josh Henderson each earned All-Conference selections.

Fairmont’s selections were Malachi Gales, Noah Parker, Cameron Hodge and Stevie Smith. From Red Springs, Lenny Berrios and Tim Hammonds earned All-Conference honors.

Nate Smith from Southeastern champion Midway was named the league’s Player of the Year and Raiders coach Justin Carroll was the Coach of the Year.

United-8 softball

In addition to Bullard’s selection, Purnell Swett had four other first-team All-Conference players after winning the United-8 title and advancing to the third round of the state playoffs. Chloe Locklear, Chan Locklear, Nyla Mitchell and Angelica Locklear each earned first-team honors, along with Lumberton’s Alona Hanna, Tiara Stueck and Aniya Merritt.

Purnell Swett’s Josey Locklear and Bella Finelli were both second-team selections. Lumberton’s Nyiah Walker earned second-team honors and the Pirates’ Halona Sampson was an honorable mention.

Cape Fear’s Jeff McPhail was named the league’s Coach of the Year and the Colts’ Lex Glemaker earned Pitcher of the Year honors.

Southeastern softball

In addition to Anderson, Fairmont’s Lindsey Floyd and Lakayla Chavis earned All-Conference honors.

Hailey Ray and Madison Locklear were the selections from St. Pauls. Amari McLean was the lone selection from Red Springs.

Midway’s Susan Clark was named the conference’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Raiders to a conference title.

United-8 girls soccer

Purnell Swett’s Josie McLean, who last week was named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian, earned first-team All-Conference honors, as did teammate Anna Lowry.

The Rams’ Raven Cummings, Alexis Locklear, Kinslee Morgan, Ava Giles and Jahna Locklear were all named honorable-mention selections.

In addition to Harris, Lumberton placed Mia Brayboy on the All-Conference first team and Laci Rozier and Morgyn Clay each earned second-team nods.

Cape Fear’s Bryan Pagan was named Coach of the Year.

Southeastern girls soccer

Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez and Shaniz Zangana each earned All-Conference selections, as did St. Pauls’ Sandi Garcia.

East Bladen’s Maya McDonald was named the Southeastern’s Player of the Year.