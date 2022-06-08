PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s basketball head coach John Haskins has put the final touches to his 2022-23 roster when he announced the additions of Malea Garrison, Kalaya Hall, and Aminata Johnson on Wednesday afternoon.

All three student-athletes are transfers and will be eligible to play immediately for the Black & Gold.

“We are very excited to have these three transfers join our program,” said Haskins. “They will bring valuable experience and skills that will make a significant contribution to our program.”

A native of Franklinville, Garrison began her collegiate career at Queens in 2021-22 where she played one season, averaging 5.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

“Malea is a strong forward who has a versatile skill set,” Haskins said. “She is a good three-point shooter but can also go inside to both score and rebound.”

Hall, a Beulaville native, played her first season at Cape Fear Community College. Hall treks to Pembroke after spending the last two seasons at Queens. She averaged 19.9 points and 2.5 assists per game last season, earning third-team All-Conference honors.

“Kalaya is a scoring wing who can also play the point guard position,” said Haskins. “She excels at attacking the basket off the dribble to score or create for others.”

Johnson began her playing career at Howard where she spent two seasons before transferring to Fayetteville State. The Durham native will have one season of eligibility to use with the Braves. She averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game her last season with the Broncos.

“Aminata is a post player with excellent size and skills,” Haskins said. “She will give us a physical presence around the basket with her shot blocking ability.”