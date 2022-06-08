As school gets out for the summer, local high school athletic teams are preparing to welcome youth to their campuses for various summer camps, helping Robeson County’s youth learn the fundamentals so that in a few years’ time they can be the ones playing varsity sports.

Here are details for various camps around the county this summer:

Fairmont

The Fairmont football program will hold its first Tornado Warning camp, hosted by head coach Lonnie Cox and a pair of Fairmont alums who are current Division-I football players, Duke’s Jordan Waters and Central Florida’s Kadeem Leonard.

The camp, for rising first- to eighth-graders, will be held on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 8 a.m., at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

The cost is $10; only cash payments will be accepted. The cost includes a camp t-shirt and lunch.

Parents are invited to watch, or can pick their children up at the front of the field house at the conclusion of the camp.

Waters and Leonard will both be coaching individual positions at the camp.

Organizers ask those planning to attend to fill out a Google form at https://forms.gle/jyKe1kLKogkxbGVd9, for planning purposes.

For more information contact Cox at [email protected] or by phone at 919-498-5089 or 910-628-6727.

Lumberton

Lumberton High School will host the Pirate Softball School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 14-16. The Lumberton coaching staff will lead the camp alongside former Pirates players now playing collegiately: Radford’s Madison Canady, UNC Wilmington’s Morgan Britt, Louisburg’s LeeAnn Nobles and Pitt Community College’s Kasey West.

The camp costs $60, which includes a t-shirt; parents can sign up their children and pay on the first day of the camp.

For more information contact head coach Mackie Register at 910-740-3393 or assistant coach William Britt at 910-740-9117.

Lumberton will also hold a volleyball camp from June 20-23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for $50; a baseball camp from June 22-24, from 9 a.m. to noon, for $60; a men’s basketball camp June 27-29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $60; and a football camp on June 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for $20.

For more information on any of these camps, call 910-671-6050 or visit lumbertonpirates.org.

St. Pauls

St. Pauls will hold a volleyball camp for middle schoolers July 18-21 from noon to 3 p.m. daily. The camp is open to rising sixth- to eighth-graders and limited to the first 40 applicants.

The first day will focus on fundamentals of volleyball, the second on serving and passing, the third on hitting and blocking and the fourth on putting it all together. The last day includes a scrimmage at 2 p.m., which families are welcome to attend.

Current St. Pauls head coach Glenda Lowery, former head coach Jory Barnes and Bulldogs alum Savannah Lowery, a current Sandhills Community College player, will provide the instruction, with other various special guests for single days throughout the camp.

Registration is open at https://forms.gle/fPtSuBsfkj2Merke9. The entire camp is $40 if registered and paid by June 10, $50 from June 11-24 and $60 after June 24; single days are $15 before June 10, $20 from June 11-24 and $25 after June 24.

Only full-week participants will participate on the final day and receive a t-shirt. T-shirts will be available for $15 for single-day participants.