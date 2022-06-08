Auctioneer Brian Calabria takes bids on the Gene Locklear painting “Trail of Tears,” pictured in the background, at UNCP’s Cash Bash Tuesday in Pembroke.

UNCP athletic director Dick Christy, left, greets guests at the Cash Bash Tuesday in Pembroke. Pictured, to Christy’s right, are Don Metzger Jr., Jeff Slabe, Kenneth Robinette and Claudia Robinette.

PEMBROKE — It had been three years since UNC Pembroke athletic officials, coaches and donors gathered for a Cash Bash fundraiser in person.

When they came together again for this year’s Cash Bash on Tuesday, it was a record-setting event.

More than $125,000 was raised for UNCP’s athletic department, going toward scholarships for its athletes, the most ever raised in the Cash Bash’s decade-long history.

“We were really fortunate; when you count the facility issues, with being under construction in the main gym and having to pivot here, I just can’t say enough about our advancement staff and our external ops guys,” athletic director Dick Christy said. “And to see the donors turn out in force — it’s just a blessing and we’re very fortunate.”

The gym was filled with Braves supporters, as well as athletes and coaches, for a night of food and drinks and both silent and live auctions.

“Me just coming here in August and seeing what this great community does, and the backbone of our student-athletes, it was awesome just to see them support our student-athletes,” said Tyler Johnson, the Braves Club director of annual giving. “They’re the reason why we’re continuing to chase championships day in and day out, it’s because of the community we have here in Robeson County, and I’m just proud to be here.”

Instead of a keynote speaker, as the event has had in years past, the night featured nine video features of former UNCP athletes who have been successful in their post-college careers.

“We didn’t want to mess up the social environment, people’s ability to interact with the silent auction and the mobile access, but we still wanted to have that ‘this is the reason we’re here’ message,” Christy said. “Those nine being willing to invest their time was awesome. Our No. 1 goal is to develop successful adults, and there’s nine examples; they’re great people, and not only did they invest their time but most of them bid or donated tonight.”

One of those was Hank Cherry, who played baseball for the Braves from 1996-99 before a successful career as a pro fisherman; Cherry won the world-renowned Bassmaster Classic in both 2020 and 2021.

“This was a chance for me to get my kids down here, with my busy schedule, and they can actually see where my baseball stuff from college came from,” Cherry said. “My son is going into the seventh grade, but he’s an aspiring college athlete, and he’s great with his grades and a pretty decent baseball player and this is what he wants to do; this is a chance for him to see where I was and to walk where Daddy walked.”

Dee Hardy was another of the honorees; she played volleyball and basketball for the Braves from 1981-85 and has gone on to a legendary career as girls basketball coach at E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville for the last 36 years.

“It’s always great to come back home, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to be one of the honorees,” Hardy said. “Pembroke’s just meant so much to me and my family, so definitely anytime they call, I’m here.”

Other honorees included: Jerome Benjamin (wrestling, 2001-04), Caroline Pridgen (volleyball, 2013-16), Natalie Rooney (softball, 2011-14), Owen Thomas (football, 2007-10), Aaron Gunning (wrestling, 2001-05), Jeff Moody (cross country, 1975-79) and Barry O’Brien (men’s basketball, 1969-73).

Prerecorded interviews with each of the honorees played during the event; eight of the nine were present and reflected back on their time as an athlete with the Braves.

“I grew up a lot here,” Cherry said. “I had the chance to make some good decisions and the I had the right to make some bad decisions, and I learned from them, and I actually matured a lot while I was here. Looking back now I don’t regret anything about being here.”

“A lot of memories; the university has grown tremendously,” Hardy said. “I’m a little jealous to be honest. We didn’t have all of that when we were here. But I’m just humbled, it just brings back a lot of memories, and a lot of good opportunities to see the other athletes that have come through and been successful.”

The university spends about $1.7 million annually on athletic scholarships, Christy said; in a typical year, about 10- to 15% of the athletic department’s general scholarship fund is raised during the Cash Bash. Before Tuesday, the event had raised over $750,000 in its 10-year history.

“I feel like we hit the goals. … Gross-wise we did a really good job,” Christy said. “The silent auction was as good as we’ve ever had.”

In addition to the silent auction, the live auction — led by professional auctioneer Brian Calibria — included five items; all sold for at least $1,500. A Gene Locklear painting “Trail of Tears” sold for $4,800 and a one-week stay at Figure Eight Island sold for $6,000.

