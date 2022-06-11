Fairmont Golf Club news

The Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 16 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person nine-hole captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

The Sudan Pirates and Tomcats Tournament will be played on Saturday, June 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $65 per player which includes range balls, one red tee, and one mulligan plus a light meal. Call the Pro Shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Lonail Locklear and Cliff Nance were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a four-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial were the second-flight winners followed by Rick Rogers and Tim Moore. DJ Jones and Tim Locklear were the third-flight winners with Alton Haggins and Al Almond coming in second. The fourth-flight winners were Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly followed by Gene Harrison, who played as a single. Cliff Nance, Tim Locklear, Ricky Baxley and Wilkie Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Eddie Williams played one of the best rounds of his golf career this week with an 8-under-par 64. Other top rounds posted this week include: Mike Chuchacz with a 70, Mitch Grier 70, David Miller 72, Butch Lennon 73, Elliot Davis 73, David Sessions 74, Tommy Davis 74, Casey Pittman 74, James Barron 75, James Cox 75, Joe Marks 75, Richard Coleman 76, Mark Madden 79 and Jennelle Campbell 82.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 60, two strokes ahead of runners-up Cliff Nance and Roy Williamson.

First-flight winners were W.C. Meares and Butch Kerns with a 71, winning a scorecard playoff over Robert Benton and Bobby Benton.

Closest to the flag winners were John Haskins, Alton Hagans and Johnny Hunt.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

