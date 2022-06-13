The Carolina Bears offensive line, right, lines up against the Williamsburg Colonials defensive line during Saturday’s American Football Federation semifinal game at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Just two years after the team’s formation, the Carolina Bears will spend Saturday chasing a championship.

The semi-pro football team based in Lumberton advanced to the American Football Federation’s championship game with a 34-14 win over the Williamsburg Colonials in Saturday’s league semifinal round.

The Bears did it with four second-half touchdowns, earning the right to play the Chesapeake Bay Sharks in the title game.

“I think it was more just them guys realized, hey, if we win this game we’re in the championship next week,” said Isaiah Baker, the Bears’ coach and owner.” They wanted to solidify that. A lot of these guys said they’ve never been to a championship game, they’ve never won a ring before, so that’s their goal now.

“It’s nerve-racking, it’s exciting — it’s hard to believe it’s happening Saturday. It’s truly a blessing.”

The Bears and Sharks will clash for the AFF title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the gate.

In Saturday’s semifinal, the Bears “started off slow, then picked it up a little bit,” Baker said; a Braylan Grice 25-yard touchdown run provided the team’s only first-half touchdown.

In the second half, Grice began to connect with his teammates through the air, with touchdown passes on three consecutive possessions. It began with a 40-yard pass to Shaikeem Lambert, followed by a 35-yard pass to Sincere Graham and a 15-yard connection with Dashaun Bethea.

After Ross Tillman intercepted a Colonials pass, Ronald Alexander broke free for an 82-yard touchdown run that all but sealed the win for the Bears.

Malik Cain and Dashaun Bethea each had two-point conversions for the Bears.

Baker credits offensive coordinator Clinton Brown for the team’s second-half offensive turnaround.

“He was definitely a key factor in scoring a lot,” Baker said. “He’s been a tremendous coach all season.”

The 20-point victory came after the Bears beat the Colonials by a far tighter 24-22 margin in a regular-season game April 2.

“I can say that first game it was more like we were playing to stop what they did,” Baker said. “This game, we just went out and played our game and forced them to try to stop us.”

Now the team’s attention turns to its championship opponents, the Chesapeake Bay Sharks, based in Chesapeake, Virginia.

“I know they’ve got a very speedy and shifty quarterback, but I think we’ll be alright,” Baker said. “Defensively we’ve been sound. In our eyes we feel like the Sharks haven’t played anybody, but for us, everybody that was in the playoffs, we beat. I feel like we might have somewhat of an advantage. We had to play a tougher schedule than they did.”

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Baker is thrilled with how much his team has progressed as it plays the third season of its existence after its founding in 2020.

“(I didn’t think it would happen) this quickly,” Baker said. “I dreamed about it, and everything I dreamed, it came true so far, so hopefully it keeps going.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the team can message the Carolina Bears page on Facebook.