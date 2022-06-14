Pembroke Middle School was recently recognized as Robeson County’s best middle-school athletics department in the 2021-22 school year. Pictured, assistant Principal Jeremiah Moore, left, and athletic director Jarrett Graham, right, are accepting the plaque from Tony Chavis, center. Pembroke won the county championship in two sports and finished second in three sports, earning the award over St. Pauls, which also had two championships but no runner-up finishes.