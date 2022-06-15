LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Softball Association and Pembroke Recreation Department will jointly host the Dixie Softball District 6 All-Star Tournament from Friday through Monday. Play will begin Friday at 6 p.m, with 24 teams from across the area participating.

Games in the Dixie Darlings (age 7-8), Dixie Angels (9-10), Dixie Ponytails (11-12) and Dixie Belles (13-15) will be played at the Pembroke Sports Complex. The winners from each age division will advance to the state tournament, which will be played July 8-12 in Moore County.

Tournament organizers are seeking volunteers; for more information contact Johnny Britt at 910-740-9738.