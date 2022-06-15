PEMBROKE — Local youth will have ample opportunities this summer to participate in summer sports camps at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Camps will be held in several different sports throughout the summer.

Football

Braves head coach Shane Richardson will hold a high school camp on July 15, youth camp from July 18-21 and 7-v-7 camp July 22.

High school camp is open to ninth through 12th graders and costs $25; check-in will start at 8 a.m. and camp begins at 9 a.m.

Youth camp is open to first through eighth graders and will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day at a cost of $80.

The 7-v-7 camp is also open to ninth to 12th graders at a cost of $100 per team. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and play starts at 9 a.m.

Registration is available online at https://srfootballcamps.com/.

For more information, contact assistant coach Billy Lindquist at 910-775-4233 or [email protected]

Women’s Basketball

The Lady Braves women’s basketball program will hold its elite camp for ninth through 12th graders on Aug. 6 from noon until 4 p.m.. The cost is $50.

Online registration is available at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/PushForwardLLC#/selectSessions/3163435.

For more information, contact assistant coach Donald Bohannan at 910-521-6313.

Baseball

A series of one-day Paul O’Neil Baseball Camps, led by the Braves head coach, will be held through the summer and into the fall. Each is open to ninth to 12th graders and costs $110.

A Top Prospect Camp will be held on June 28, July 26 and Aug. 9, with each starting at 11 a.m., and Aug. 27, Sept. 17, Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, with each starting at 9 a.m.

Registration is available at https://info.collegebaseballcamps.com/uncpbraves/.

For more information, contact camp administrators at [email protected]

Swimming

Five #BRAVESTYLE Swimming Academy camps will be held over the rest of the summer with UNCP swimming coach Oscar Roverato.

Camps will be held June 20-23, June 27-30, July 11-14, July 18-21 and July 25-28. Each costs $75 for the week.

Camp sessions at each camp are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 5-10 and 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. for ages 11 and up.

For more information, contact head coach Oscar Roverato at (910) 574-6393 or [email protected]

Volleyball

The UNCP volleyball program will hold a Skills Clinic July 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for students in seventh through 12th grade, and an Elite Camp on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for 10th to 12th grade.

The Skills Clinic will cost $150 and the Elite Camp will cost $120; walk-up participants will incur an additional $10 fee.

Online registration is available at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/PushForwardLLC#/selectSessions/3135838.

For more information, contact assistant coach Jaleesa Harper at 910-775-4108 or [email protected]