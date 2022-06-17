LUMBERTON — A larger role on the Lumberton basketball team led to a breakout season last winter for Pirates point guard J.B. Brockington, who was named Robeson County Player of the Year after the season.

Now, his role will continue to change as he prepares for his senior season with the Pirates, as he discussed this week on the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

“My senior year, my role (will change) a lot,” said Brockington, who averaged 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game last season. “I’ve got to be a leader, I’ve got to be on everybody, make sure everybody’s at practice on time. I’ve just got to be a leader — push the young guys, that’s really my biggest role, and getting my teammates better.”

Part of that preparation is taking place this summer, as Brockington and the Pirates play in exhibition games throughout the summer. This includes participation in UNC Pembroke’s team camp on Thursday; Lumberton won the tournament of two-minute games at the end of the camp.

“It’s good (to play summer ball),” Brockington said. “So we can go ahead and get everything together, so we can go ahead and get our young guys, our freshmen and sophomores, used to the system, and see where we’re at.”

