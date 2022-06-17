PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced on Friday afternoon that nine-year collegiate coaching veteran Stephanie Graziani has been named as the softball program’s 11th head coach.

Graziani takes over the reins of the program after serving the last five seasons as the assistant coach for the Braves. The Black & Gold has amassed nearly 115 victories since she joined the coaching staff prior to the 2018 campaign.

“After a national search for the next leader of our program, I was so impressed with how Coach Graziani separated herself with her enthusiasm, plan for competitive success and focus on being the catalyst for a great student experience,” said athletic director Dick Christy. “Her commitment to our students and to UNC Pembroke will only build on our foundation.”

The Braves have flourished with Graziani as an assistant coach, logging winning seasons in each of the last three years, while also amassing 11 all-conference selections with her on staff as well.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Christy for giving me the opportunity to begin my softball head coaching career here at UNC Pembroke,” Graziani said. “This is truly a dream come true, and I couldn’t imagine my journey starting anywhere else. The support that has surrounded me throughout this entire process is truly unmatched, and I am ready to build a foundation of compassion and competitiveness and bring a championship environment to this program. My heart is at UNC Pembroke, and I am excited for the future. Go Braves!”

Graziani came to Pembroke after a four-year stint as the assistant coach at Mayville State in Mayville, N.D. During her tenure at MSU, the Comets’ win total increased each season, culminating in a pair of wins in the North Star Athletic Association Conference Tournament in 2017.

Graziani’s playing career began at Iowa Central Community College where she earned NJCAA Second Team All-Region honors her freshman season and NJCAA First Team All-Region and NFCA First Team All-American accolades following her sophomore campaign. She led the Tritons to their first-ever appearance at the NJCAA National Championship in 2009 after winning a regional title.

Following two years at Iowa Central, she completed her final two seasons of collegiate softball at NCAA Division II Florida Southern. While a member of the Mocs, Graziani established herself as the Sunshine State Conference’s best leadoff hitter and led the team to its first ever super regional appearance in her senior season. She ended her playing career with 132 stolen bases to go along with 181 wins and just 57 losses.

After her successful collegiate career, Graziani played for the USAAI softball team in the summer of 2012. The team traveled to Prague, Czech Republic and Vienna, Austria, to compete against the world’s best talent. She also has coaching experience at the Florida Southern College Summer Camp, as well as Neshannock High School in Lawrence County, Pa.

Graziani earned her associate degree from Iowa Central in May of 2010 before graduating in April of 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in human movement and performance from Florida Southern. She continued her educational journey to Concordia-Chicago, where she obtained a masters of applied exercise science degree in August of 2015.

Graziani replaces Brittany Bennett, who was UNCP’s coach the last nine seasons and resigned in May; Bennett was named head coach at Coker earlier this week.