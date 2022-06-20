DURHAM — The Carolina Bears played a closely-fought, back-and-forth game throughout the evening Saturday against the Chesapeake Bay Sharks with the American Football Federation title on the line.

When the clock hit zero, the Bears had narrowly missed out on that championship opportunity.

The Sharks won 30-28, denying the title for the Bears, a semi-pro football team based in Lumberton.

“It was a hard-fought game, back and forth,” said Isaiah Baker, the team’s owner and coach. “It was an intense game.”

The game was tied 22-22 entering the stretch run; the Bears took a 28-22 lead after a Braylan Grice touchdown pass to Dashawn Bethea.

After the teams exchanged three-and-outs early in the fourth quarter; after a Sharks sack and a Bears punt, the Sharks returned the punt to the Bears’ 30-yard line. On the ensuing drive, the Sharks scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, then converted the two-point conversion with an out-route pass, for a 30-28 lead with about four minutes remaining.

The Bears were unable to score and the Sharks got the ball back with about a minute to go and ran out the clock.

“We came back out on offense and it was just like the guys gave up, and it just went down from there,” Baker said.

The Bears took an early 8-0 lead with a Braylan Grice pass to Paul Reed and a two-point conversion; the Sharks returned an interception for a touchdown two drives later to make it 8-6, then took a 12-8 lead after a drive set up by a big kick return.

Chesapeake Bay took a 20-8 lead after a long touchdown pass in the second quarter before Grice connected with Sergio Gibson for a long touchdown pass to pull the Bears within a 20-16 margin at halftime.

Grice scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter to give the Bears a brief 22-20 lead; a fumble on the two-point try was returned by the Sharks for a defensive conversion to tie the game at 22-22.

While the Bears were naturally disappointed to lose the championship game, which was played at Durham County Memorial Stadium, Baker was still able to put the loss in perspective.

“It was heartbreaking to get that far, but at the same time you’ve got to look at how many teams have been there before, then you’ve got to look at how many young teams have been there,” Baker said. “All the teams that started when we did, none of their teams are even close to a championship game.”

The Bears finished their third season at 9-2. Baker says the team accomplished all of his goals this season — except one.

“I had goals for the season: finish .800 (winning) percentage at least, make the playoffs, make the second round, go to the championship and win my championship,” Baker said. “I exceeded all my goals except for winning the championship. So I’m happy with the way the season turned out — but every season we’ve gotten better. I don’t know what’s better than making the championship game — there’s only one thing to do after that, and that’s winning.”

The AFF also plays a fall season, in which the Bears will participate. Tryouts for the fall season will be held July 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. The cost is $20, which is simply to cover the team’s cost of registration to the league.

“We’re already ready to go back to workouts and practice,” Baker said. “The guys are 100% ready.”

