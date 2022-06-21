CROMWELL, Conn. — Fairmont native William McGirt will make his 13th start of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season and his ninth of the calendar year when he tees it up this week at the Travelers Championship near Hartford, Connecticut.

McGirt is making his first start in three weeks after missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament on June 3. He has missed the cut in three straight starts and four of his last five; in three of those four recent missed cuts, he shot an opening round in the 60s before fading Friday with a 73 or worse.

In eight career Travelers starts, McGirt has made the cut five times and has finished in the top 31 three times, with a high of 25th in 2015. He finished 70th in his last start at the event in 2021.

McGirt has a career scoring average of 69.31 at the par-70 TPC River Highlands layout.

McGirt will tee off at 8:05 a.m. Thursday on hole No. 1, paired with Jim Herman and Jason Kokrak; the trio will begin the second round at 1:20 p.m. on the 10th hole.

McGirt has five PGA Tour starts remaining in a 29-event major medical extension; he has earned 75 of the 375 FedExCup points needed to maintain his Tour playing status at the end of the extension.

Despite the increasing defections by PGA Tour players to the new and controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, the Travelers Championship features a strong field, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Harris English. Brooks Koepka, the four-time major champion who has reportedly committed to play in future LIV Golf Series events — which would result in an indefinite PGA Tour suspension when he does so — is also in the field.