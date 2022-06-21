Four teams from the Lumberton Softball Association advanced through the Dixie Softball district tournament, held in Lumberton and Pembroke, to the state tournament, which will be July 8-11 in Moore County. It is the first time in LSA history that all four teams advanced. Pictured, the coach pitch team won the district championship.
The age 10-and-under team won the district championship.
The age 12-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.
The age 15-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.