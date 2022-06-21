The age 15-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.

The age 12-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.

Four teams from the Lumberton Softball Association advanced through the Dixie Softball district tournament, held in Lumberton and Pembroke, to the state tournament, which will be July 8-11 in Moore County. It is the first time in LSA history that all four teams advanced. Pictured, the coach pitch team won the district championship.

The age 10-and-under team won the district championship.

The age 12-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.

The age 15-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.