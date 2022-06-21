Four teams from the Lumberton Softball Association advanced through the Dixie Softball district tournament, held in Lumberton and Pembroke, to the state tournament, which will be July 8-11 in Moore County. It is the first time in LSA history that all four teams advanced. Pictured, the coach pitch team won the district championship. Contributed photos | Lumberton Softball Association

Four teams from the Lumberton Softball Association advanced through the Dixie Softball district tournament, held in Lumberton and Pembroke, to the state tournament, which will be July 8-11 in Moore County. It is the first time in LSA history that all four teams advanced. Pictured, the coach pitch team won the district championship.

Contributed photos | Lumberton Softball Association

<p>The age 10-and-under team won the district championship.</p> <p>Contributed photos | Lumberton Softball Association</p>

The age 10-and-under team won the district championship.

Contributed photos | Lumberton Softball Association
<p>The age 12-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.</p> <p>Contributed photos | Lumberton Softball Association</p>

The age 12-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.

Contributed photos | Lumberton Softball Association
<p>The age 15-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.</p> <p>Contributed photos | Lumberton Softball Association</p>

The age 15-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.

Contributed photos | Lumberton Softball Association

Four teams from the Lumberton Softball Association advanced through the Dixie Softball district tournament, held in Lumberton and Pembroke, to the state tournament, which will be July 8-11 in Moore County. It is the first time in LSA history that all four teams advanced. Pictured, the coach pitch team won the district championship.

The age 10-and-under team won the district championship.

The age 12-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.

The age 15-and-under team finished second in the district tournament.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR