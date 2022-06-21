Rams’ Locklear named county’s best all-around female athlete

Lumberton’s Alona Hanna (3) and Avery Kemp (behind Hanna) attempt to block as Purnell Swett’s Chloe Locklear (8) hits the ball over the net during a Sept. 21, 2021 game in Lumberton.

PEMBROKE — If Chloe Locklear does it, Chloe Locklear does it well.

“She’s a tremendous athlete. She’s just good at everything she does; it doesn’t matter if it’s a sport,” Purnell Swett volleyball coach Corey Deese said. “She can sing, she plays the guitar, she plays the piano. She’s all-around talented, while staying humble. She’s just an all-around kid — or young woman. Super-talented, super-coachable, listens, respectful, works hard.”

After showcasing that versatile talent across three sports during the last four years, playing volleyball, basketball and softball at Purnell Swett before graduating earlier this month, Locklear is the first recipient of The Robesonian’s All-Around Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Locklear earned All-County honors from The Robesonian in all three sports during the 2021-22 school year; she earned five All-County selections in total during her four years in high school, playing 10 varsity seasons — four each in basketball and softball and two in volleyball.

“Putting in the work, putting in the effort,” Locklear said when asked what it takes to be successful multi-sport athlete. “But also you need a great community and great support system behind you to help push you to do the best you can.”

While it may seem she’s good at everything she picks up, it’s putting in that time that’s made Locklear so successful on the field and court with the Rams.

“It usually takes time for me to get something, or to learn how to do something, but if I work on it and stay focused on it, I can usually figure my way through things pretty well,” Locklear said.

And while Locklear was naturally a leader of each team she played on during her senior season, she did so without drawing too much attention.

“She’s not a showboat, she’s not loud, she’s not very vocal, but she leads by example,” Purnell Swett softball coach William Deese said. “She’s very talented, she has a lot of heart, and she gives you everything she has while she’s on the court or field or whatever she’s doing.”

“She’s just super-mature. I told her she’s like a grandma in a 17-year-old’s body,” Purnell Swett girls basketball coach Kalen Eddings said. “I wouldn’t be able to explain to you all the ways she holds it together for us.”

But behind the scenes, Locklear made sure all was well for her teammates — foreshadowing her future schoolwork, as she plans to study sports psychology at North Carolina A&T while playing college softball.

“I try to look out for the younger athletes in high school, just making sure that they know this from that, helping them learn stuff, just making sure that they’re OK,” Locklear said. “Playing sports can take a toll on the mind and the body, so I just want to make sure every athlete has exactly what they need to succeed.”

Locklear’s 10-month high school sports season over the last four years began each August with volleyball. As a senior, she was the Rams’ best player, with 115 assists, 75 kills and 25 aces on the season.

“She was our best player,” Corey Deese said of her setter. “She was our leader on and off the court. She was the glue — she’d hold them together. She was calm in the storm. She never lost her composure, even when things were bad, and she never showed off when things were good. She’d just act like she’d done it before.”

Locklear wasn’t necessarily the best player on her other two teams — teammates Kylie Chavis, in basketball, and Summer Bullard, in softball, each won county Player of the Year honors this year — but was hugely important in a pair of successful seasons. Both the Lady Rams basketball and softball teams won regular-season and tournament championships in the United-8 Conference; basketball won the Robeson County Shootout and softball claimed the Robeson County Slugfest. Basketball entered the playoffs undefeated and finished 25-1 after a second-round state-playoff loss; softball was 23-3 and reached the third round.

On the basketball court, the 5-foot-10 forward averaged 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game as a senior.

“We call her Miss Technique,” Eddings said. “She does everything right, and if she’s not doing it right, she understands when you give her feedback, and she’s going to be able to take it and just make it applicable right away.”

Perhaps the best display of Locklear’s versatility came here; after not hitting a 3-pointer in a game her whole life, Locklear worked to be able to stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter — and hit nearly 30 triples as a senior.

“That’s what’s crazy is — when a kid can add stuff to her game that she’s never done, maybe she didn’t make as many as Natalie (Evington) or Kylie (Chavis), but the threat of her being able to make them stretches zones out, stretches out bigs that are trying to guard her, and she can extend to the 3-point line for spacing because she’s comfortable there,” Eddings said.

As winter became spring, Locklear hit .541 with 16 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs and 30 runs for the Rams softball team, and led a strong pitching staff as the team’s primary catcher.

“She’s been the backbone for us, because she’s played varsity since the ninth grade. She’s been part of our success for the last four years,” William Deese said. “I’d take her any day of the week on any of my teams. When she moves to the next level, and the college coach sees how she is, she’s going to make an impact wherever she’s at.”

And that next level for Locklear will be an NCAA Division-I opportunity with the Aggies in Greensboro. Locklear says she also had potential collegiate opportunities playing basketball, but that she decided to stay on the diamond, where she’s played since starting baseball at age “6 or 7.”

“I just realized softball is what I’ve been doing my whole life, so I’m more comfortable playing it, I feel like I’m better at softball than basketball, so it was really an easy decision to make,” Locklear said.

Playing softball in college will be the first time Locklear has focused on just one sport — and she’s better for it, saying each sport she’s played helped her in the others.

“It keeps you in shape all year long,” Locklear said. “You don’t have a break between when you are playing the sport and when you’re not playing the sport. You’re just continuously moving, and continuously getting stronger, getting faster and staying conditioned.”

“I think anytime an athlete plays more than one sport, it helps them become a better all-around person,” Corey Deese said. “It helps you communicate better, just because of the different ways you communicate on the court with volleyball, compared to basketball or softball.”

While the hectic and year-round nature of playing a college sport may take an adjustment for some athletes, the adjustment will be made easier for Locklear by the fact she’s never slowed down for the last four years, keeping her foot on the sporting gas pedal for her entire high school career.

“It starts off with volleyball; volleyball is a lot of running and conditioning, as well as getting stronger, getting the weight room,” Locklear said. “Basketball’s pretty much the same; it’s a little more intense, a little pressure, but still the same with conditioning and getting stronger. Softball is pretty much my favorite season, just being with friends and working on fundamentals, and trying to win, chasing a championship.

“That’s what every year has been like.”

And, through all of it, she did well.

