The Robesonian has longstanding awards to honor the best athlete in each sport, and some of my favorite interviews are with athletes when I inform them they’ve been named Player of the Year and rehash their success as I prepare a feature story to accompany the award.

But as I’ve done this for the last few years — August will mark my third anniversary at this publication — I’ve come to find an award is missing: one to recognize the best all-around athlete in the county.

Well, it was missing. Not anymore.

In today’s issue you’ll find the inaugural Robeson County All-Around Female Athlete of the Year Award, given to Purnell Swett’s three-sport star Chloe Locklear. An award to the best all-around male athlete is planned for Saturday’s edition.

This award celebrates one multi-sport athlete — but in selecting the individual who best represents the successes of that special group, it celebrates all of them. In high school sports, there are so many talented individuals who play two, three or even four sports — sometimes doing so at the varsity level for three or four years each. Locklear, for instance, has played 10 combined varsity seasons of volleyball, basketball and softball.

In the age of specialization, these athletes remain the lifeblood of high school sports — especially in the smaller classifications. But even at our two largest schools in Robeson County, Lumberton and Purnell Swett, many of the best athletes are hugely valuable across multiple sports.

And there’s something to that. Not only does playing different sports year-round keep an athlete in better shape for each successive season, but the skills they pick up on court or field can transfer to another.

“I’m a firm believer as a coach, and as athletic director, that they don’t need to specialize, they need to play different sports,” said William Deese, Purnell Swett’s softball coach and athletic director. “All these sports help you for the next sport; they keep you in shape and keep you motivated to do what you need to do.”

And these athletes do this while maintaining their grades and navigating the complicated waters that today’s youth face daily.

Locklear wasn’t someone I considered for Player of the Year honors in any of the three sports she played. She wasn’t even the best player on her own team in two of them, as she shared the basketball court and softball field with a county Player of the Year. But she’s the perfect candidate for the All-Around Female Athlete of the Year recognition, as she was hugely impactful for each team on and off the field, providing strong production at setter, forward and catcher, while also leading by example — and that leadership was key in phenomenal seasons for the Rams’ basketball and softball teams.

Much of the same can be said about the to-be-announced male recipient as well.

Moving forward, my hope is that this award becomes something that sports fans in Robeson County look to each June as a symbol of all-around excellence in local high-school sports. And perhaps as it’s awarded in the coming years, the athletes themselves will begin to look at the award as a goal.

They deserve every bit of recognition for their hard work and unique talents.