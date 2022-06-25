Fairmont Golf Club news

The Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 30 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person nine-hole captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Roy Williamson and Warren Bowen. The second flight was won by Tim Bell and Lee Hunt with Bucky Beasley and Wayne Beasley taking second place. Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial were the third-flight winners followed by Gene Harrison and Jimmy Waddell. The winners of the fourth flight were Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly with Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich coming in second. Tim Moore, Clifton Rich, Jerry Long and Knocky Thorndyke were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Jeff Wishart with a 70, Justin Chavis 71, Tim Moore 71, Mark Lassiter 71, Joey Todd 72, Mitch Grier 72, James Barron 73, Mike Chuchacz 73, Jeff Tedder 73, Joe Marks 73, Tommy Davis 74, Elliott Davis 75, Eddie Williams 75, Bob Antone 75, Clifton Rich 76, Shane Fipps 76, Atlas Warwick 76, Barry Leonard 76, Bert Thomas 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 61, winning a scorecard playoff over runners-up Joel Haskins and John Haskins.

First-flight winners were Lee Hunt and Michael Graham with a 69, winning a scorecard playoff over Pandora Carter and Al Wall.

Closest to the flag winners were Prentiss Harris, John Haskins and Warren Bowen.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]