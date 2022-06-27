PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke volleyball coach Carly Wehling announced the completion of her 2022 roster with the addition of six student-athletes — four freshman and two transfers — on Sunday.

Lane Coleman, Elle Mead, Quincy Vanderhorst, and Katie Wakefield all signed a National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers with the Braves, while Precious Daley and Vanja Przulj are both transfer student-athletes that will be eligible to compete immediately.

“I’m really excited about this recruiting class,” Wehling said. “It’s going to be fun to watch these four freshmen grow and become part of this program. Their talent and energy will make an impact right away. Our transfers will bring in valuable playing experience and skills to help take us to that next level. I’m excited to see how they will all contribute to our program.”

Coleman is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist/libero from Blythewood High School in Winnsboro, South Carolina. Mead is a 6-foot-3 middle hitter from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis. Vanderhorst and Wakefield are both from Raleigh; Vanderhorst, a 5-foot-8 setter, went to Broughton High School and Wakefield, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, went to Wakefield High School.

Daley is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Des Moines, Iowa who transferred from Indian Hills Community College and is entering her junior season. Przulj is also a junior; the 6-foot outside hitter is from Belgrade, Serbia and has transferred from Butler Community College.