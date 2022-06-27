PEMBROKE — A trio of events at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte, as well as an invitation to a Florida State-hosted meet in early October, highlight the seven-event UNC Pembroke cross country schedule that was released on Monday by Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Peter Ormsby.

The Braves will officially begin their season on Sept. 2 when they travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina for the USC Upstate-hosted Eye Opener at Milliken Research Park. UNCP will round out the September portion of its schedule on Sept. 23 when it makes the first of three scheduled trips to Charlotte for the Queen City Invite.

The Black & Gold will split its squad on Oct. 7, returning to McAlpine Creek Park for the Royals Challenge, while also trekking to Tallahassee, Florida, for the FSUXC Invite. UNC Pembroke will close out the regular season portion of its schedule on Oct. 22 at the UAH Invitational. at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Braves will make a return trip to Milliken Research Park in Spartanburg for the Conference Carolinas Championships on Nov. 5, and will dive into the NCAA postseason on Nov. 19 when they revisit McAlpine Creek Park for the NCAA Southeast Regional.

The 2022 NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships are scheduled for Dec. 3 in Seattle, Washington.