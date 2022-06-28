WHITEVILLE — The ability to obtain a good result when not everything is clicking is the sign of a good team.

For the first four innings Monday, the Pembroke Post 50 junior American Legion baseball team didn’t have a hit against Whiteville Post 204, but still held a two-run lead. When they finally hit the ball over the final three innings, that lead expanded in a 6-1 win.

“We struggled at the beginning,” Pembroke coach Tim Carter said. “I started putting runners in motion, we started putting the ball in play a little bit, bunting the baseball a little bit. And I think for us, we play better when we play that way, when we make other teams have to make plays. When we sit back and think we’re just going to smash the baseball, we struggle.”

Pembroke (9-2) did draw several walks in the early innings, and took advantage. Two of those came around to score in the first inning; Waydan McMillan stole second and he and Jacob Chavis both eventually scored on wild pitches.

In the third, Easton Oxendine walked, stole second and reached third on an error. Sam Brewington then put down a squeeze play bunt to plate Oxendine for a 3-1 lead.

“We work on that during practice, bunting. Sam had a good bunt,” Chavis said. “And just taking advantage of the walks they were giving us and stealing bases and just executing on all points.”

Those runs were enough for Jacob Chavis, who allowed one run in the first inning and went six innings with three hits, four walks and two strikeouts.

“Jacob’s last two or three outings have been on spot,” Carter said. “He’s throwing the baseball; he’s able to get his pitch count up a little bit to where he’s able to throw the baseball. I think I had him at 89 (pitches) tonight. His pitch count’s getting where he needs to be. He threw the ball well; he commanded his curveball and he commanded his fastball. And I think when he commands his fastball well, he throws better.”

The first-inning run for Whiteville (4-3) came after Will Fisher drew a leadoff walk; he was singled to third before scoring on a wild pitch. Chavis settled in from the second inning on and didn’t allow another hit until the fourth, and never had more than one baserunner in an inning after the first.

“I started off slow and was yanking everything. I had a talk with my pitching coach; he told me to go up there and stay calm, don’t yank it, just throw strikes. From that point on I just threw strikes and did what I had to do,” Chavis said. “Once you start getting a few strikes across the plate, it’s just keep on going. Especially with my teammates making plays behind me; it’s easier to get into a groove when they’re doing that too.”

Pembroke tallied six hits over the final three innings to double their run total for the game. Brewington brought in two more runs with a two-RBI single to score TIm Hammonds and Chandon Sanderson in the sixth and Hammonds legged out an infield single in the seventh to plate Cam Hunt, who reached on an error.

Chandon Sanderson pitched a hitless seventh for Pembroke; Cody Ethridge took the loss for Whiteville after pitching the first five innings and Grayson Creech threw the final two frames.

This week is the final week of the regular season for junior Legion baseball; Pembroke entered the game in first place in the Area II Southern Division and solidified that position with the win. They played another game on Tuesday at Pleasure Island; the result was unavailable at press time.

Pembroke is in good standing to earn home-field advantage for the Area II playoffs; the top four teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs, with two rounds of best-of-three series to determine a division champion before a single-game Area II championship against the Northern Division winner. Both division champs advance to the state tournament.

Regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, team administrators are pleased with what the Pembroke program has accomplished to this point.

“We’ve accomplished the goals that we set out with this — to bring Legion ball back to Pembroke, to be competitive, to have kids know that they can come out and play this,” Carter said. “And we have been very competitive, so it has accomplished what we’re trying to do.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.