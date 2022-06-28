Home Sports The Platform wins championship at YSAL Nationals Sports The Platform wins championship at YSAL Nationals June 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Platform, a travel basketball team based locally, won the championship at Youth Sports Athletic League nationals last weekend. They won the championship game 27-7. The team is made up of eighth graders and coached by Anthony Hunt. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Small ball sends Post 50 to win Braves send 167 to CC’s spring Presidential Honor Roll UNCP’s Levi signs with Dutch pro team Yoast United View Comments Weather Lumberton broken clouds enter location 86 ° F 88.1 ° 82.3 ° 45 % 2.6mph 75 % Tue 85 ° Wed 84 ° Thu 91 ° Fri 91 ° Sat 84 ° Editor's Picks Sheriff asks for assistance from state, federal authorities in Campbell Soup... Red Springs approves $11.3M budget Woman pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from Sentinel Fence County virus cases down 15% North Carolina’s May unemployment rate remains unchanged Load more