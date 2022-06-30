PEMBROKE — A testament to its hard work both in the pool and in the classroom, the UNC Pembroke swimming team was named as one of just 76 NCAA Division II women’s swimming teams to be crowned a scholar all-America squad by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) on Thursday.

In addition to the team accolades, senior Gillian Manning and junior Mariel Mencia Martinez both raked in individual scholar All-America laurels with both having registered 3.50 cumulative grade point averages or higher during the 2021-22 athletic season. The Braves were lauded as a squad for combining to post a 3.31 team GPA this season.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participated in their national championship. Second-team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet. All criteria can be found on the CSCAA website.

Manning tallied a 4.0 GPA during the 2021-22 campaign amid her pursuit of a master’s degree in business administration. Mencia Martinez, a business administration major at UNCP, tallied a 3.6 GPA across the two semesters.