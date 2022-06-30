PEMBROKE — After Purnell Swett’s historic girls basketball season last winter, the Lady Rams are using that campaign as motivation as they prepare for the next one.

Kylie Chavis, a rising senior point guard who has twice been named Robeson County Player of the Year, discussed the Rams’ 2021-22 success on the latest installment of the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

“I think overall it was a great season,” Chavis said. “We had ups and downs, but we ended up 25-1, so overall that’s a good season. Next year we’re going to try and go farther, and win the ring next year.”

The Lady Rams went 25-1, winning United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament championships along with a Robeson County Shootout title; they entered the state playoffs undefeated before losing to Green Level in the second round.

With one high school season left, Chavis is hoping for even bigger things for her and her team this winter.

“Me personally, I take it as, reflecting on me getting better, working on things that I need to work on for me to be great for my team,” Chavis said. “For the team overall, speaking for everybody, it’s a lot of motivation because we know we can do it.”

To hear Chavis’ thoughts on winning Robeson County Player of the Year as a freshman in 2020, recruiting, working with a personal coach, wearing jersey No. 3 and cross country success and goals, view the full interview at robesonian.com.