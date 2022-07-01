PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards put the finishing touches on his coaching staff on Friday afternoon when he announced the promotion of Corey Hendren to associate head coach.

An eight-year collegiate coaching veteran, Hendren served the 2021-22 campaign as an assistant coach during UNCP’s run to the Conference Carolinas regular season championship. He has previous coaching stops at both USC Aiken and USC Salkehatchie.

“Corey took a leap of faith joining our staff last season, and I am thrilled that we are able to reward him,” Richards said.

“Because of his attention to detail, work ethic and acumen, he will be a head coach sooner rather than later, so this promotion was an easy decision. We are lucky that Corey and his wife, Caroline, will continue to be a part of Brave Nation.”

Named the NCAA Division II Southeast Region’s top assistant coach by CoachStat.com in 2019-20, Hendren trekked to Pembroke after a successful four-year stay on the coaching staff at USC Aiken. While in southwest South Carolina, Hendren played a key role in leading the Pacers to nearly 70 victories, including a 27-6 campaign in 2018-19 that culminated with an NCAA Tournament berth. Over that four-year span, USC Aiken also raked in six All-Peach Belt Conference selections, as well as a pair of all-region honors.

The enthusiastic mentor took over the reins of the varsity program at USC Salkehatchie at just age 22 and led the Indians to more than 50 victories from 2014-17, including a program-record 21-10 mark in 2016-17 that was highlighted by a perfect 17-0 mark at home. Hendren mentored a quintet of all-region players at USCS, and was also responsible for the recruitment and development of 13 student-athletes who eventually went on to play at four-year institutions, including a trio of NCAA Division I signees.

“I want to thank Coach Richards and athletics director Dick Christy for this opportunity,” Hendren said. “UNC Pembroke is a special community, and it is a privilege to be a part of it. I look forward to continuing working with our student-athletes.”

A three-time all-academic team standout at Milligan, Hendren played in 99 games (2 starts) for the Buffaloes from 2010-14 and shot better than 37 percent from the perimeter as the program amassed 64 victories over his four-year stay in Tennessee. His playing career was highlighted by a junior season that saw him post a career-best 154 points and a 36-for-88 (.409) shooting clip from 3-point range.

Hendren earned his bachelor’s degree in business and sports management from Milligan in 2014, and earned his master’s degree in sports administration at Bob Jones. He and his wife, Caroline, currently reside in Hope Mills.