The Lumbee Games tennis tournament was held Thursday at UNC Pembroke as part of Lumbee Homecoming. Six doubles teams comprised of two pools, which each played a round-robin tournament. Josiah Brooks and Kelsey Hunt won in pool A; Brooke Clark, a district court judge, and Whitney Collins won in pool B. The field included seven former West Robeson/Purnell Swett varsity tennis players. Pictured, 10 of the 12 participants took a group photo; in the front row, from left, are Elysha Strickland, Mya Sampson, Brooks and Kelsey Hunt. In the back row, from left, are Collins, Clark, Ken Dial, Ronald Hunt, Cynthia Hunt and Bernie Bullard. Not pictured are Trevor Harris and Timothy Jacobs.

Brooke Clark prepares her return during the Lumbee Games tennis tournament Thursday in Pembroke.