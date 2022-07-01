SILVIS, Ill. — Coming off his first top 10 in four years at last week’s Travelers Championship, William McGirt hoped to continue the momentum at this week’s PGA Tour stop, the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities region of western Illinois.

But it was clear from the opening nine holes of McGirt’s tournament that this would not be as strong of a week as he had in Hartford.

The Fairmont native made bogey on two of his first three holes Thursday and went out in 4-over 40 on his first nine holes; from there he never returned inside the top 100, missing the cut by five strokes Friday.

After an opening par at the 10th hole Thursday, McGirt left a pitch shot the 11th green in the rough, leading to bogey; on the following hole, he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker, falling to 2 over. After four straight pars, McGirt made double bogey at the par-five 17th; an errant drive led to multiple difficult recovery shots, and he ended up laying four in the greenside bunker before failing to get up and down from there.

McGirt made two birdies on the front nine; he hit his approach inside five feet and converted at the par-three third, then made a 28-foot birdie putt at the ninth, his final hole of the day. He also made bogey on No. 5, shooting a 1-under 35 on his second nine and totaling a 3-over 74.

In Friday’s second round McGirt hit his approach inside three feet at the opening hole to make birdie; he made bogeys on holes No. 3 and 7 to shoot a front-nine 36. On his final nine holes, well off the cut line, McGirt shot a 2-under 34, with two birdies and seven pars; both came after tight approach shots, to three feet at the 14th and to eight inches at the 17th.

The John Deere Classic was the 26th start in McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension on Tour; he has earned 150 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his Tour playing status at the end of the extension. He entered the week ranked 171st in the FedExCup standings and was projected to drop to 176th as of Friday evening.

McGirt is in the field for next week’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, which is an alternate event alongside the Tour’s primary event next week, the Genesis Scottish Open.

Hickory native J.T. Poston leads the tournament by four strokes at 15 under par, seeking his second PGA Tour win. Denny McCarthy is second at 11 under, with Matthias Schwab, Christopher Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo and Chris Naegel each tied for third at 10 under.