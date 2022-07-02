Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and LeMark Harris were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 61, finishing one stroke ahead of Greg Dial and Kent Chavis, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

First-flight winners were Joe Locklear and Ted Williams with a 72, winning a scorecard playoff over Pandora Carter and Al Wall.

Closest to the flag winners were Lonaio Locklear, Wayne Beasley and LeMark Harris.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

