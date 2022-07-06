FAIRMONT — When the state’s best basketball and football players take part in the East-West All-Star Games next week in Greensboro, another team will also participate — the state’s best cheerleaders.

Fairmont’s Haleigh Jackson will represent the Golden Tornadoes after earning a spot on the cheerleading team for the event.

“I’m kind of nervous some, but I’m also very excited to go,” Jackson said.

Jackson was nominated to try out for the team; 60 girls attended the tryout, and she was one of about 30 selected.

“When I first got nominated, it was kind of an honor,” Jackson said. “When we went to tryouts, it was kind of big, there was a lot of girls there. So just to be able to make that team was honestly a really big accomplishment for me, because I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity to be on it, out of the 60 girls.”

Jackson has been cheering for “about eight years” and is a rising senior at Fairmont. She enjoys the camaraderie that comes with being part of the cheerleading team.

“(What I like about it is) the bond that it brings me with my teammates, and forming like a sisterhood with them,” Jackson said. “And I would say also the competitiveness of it; I like the competition.”

Telita Hunt, the first-year coach of the Golden Tornadoes cheerleading team, says that Jackson exemplifies what a good cheerleader should be.

“To me a good cheerleader is someone who carries themselves as such — the personality, the spirit and the attitude,” Hunt said. “(She enjoys) doing the cheers, and being around her friends and stuff.”

Jackson says the effort she puts forth as a cheerleader is what’s led to her being considered among the state’s best.

“(Being a good cheerleader means) being hard-working, showing that you’re giving your all, hustling, having a good attitude while you’re doing it, being positive about everything and working your hardest.”

Jackson hasn’t decided if she will participate in cheerleading in college, but said any offers to do so “would be great.” But first, though, Jackson will lead the Fairmont team in her senior season.

“From what I see with the few practices we’ve had, she does take the initiative to help the new people learn the cheers and stuff,” Hunt said. “So she will be a good leader.”

St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum will also represent Robeson County at the East-West Games as a player in the basketball game.

