The Take Charge Program, U.S. Elite Basketball and Robeson County Parks and Recreation will put on a pair of basketball and life skills camps on July 16.

A camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Pauls High School and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Red Springs High School.

The camp will be directed by Jerrod Mustaf, a Columbus County native and former NBA player.

Registration is $25 and can be completed at uselitebasketball.com. Space is limited.