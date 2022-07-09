NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — After two weather delays Friday, the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship was suspended due to darkness with half the field remaining on the course in the second round.

William McGirt probably wished there was some way he could continue into the night.

The Fairmont native birdied four straight holes just before dusk, moving himself from below the projected cut line and briefly into the top 30. He parred the last two holes he completed before the horn blew and is currently in a tie for 31st at 8 under par; he faces a three-foot par putt on hole No. 3 when play resumes Saturday.

Starting the day at 3 under par, McGirt birdied his first hole of the second round, No. 10, from inside 13 feet. After pars on the next four holes the hot streak began on the par-five 15th, which McGirt birdied from eight feet. The next three birdies came by way of strong putting; McGirt made a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th, a 21-footer at the par-four 17th and a 10-footer at the par-four 18th, finishing off an outward nine of 5-under 31.

Play will resume at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning; the third round is likely to start midday Saturday and will likely be able to be completed on Saturday if no additional weather delays occur.

McGirt shot a 3-under 69 in Thursday’s opening round; starting on the first, he bogeyed the fourth hole before three straight birdies on holes No. 5-7. McGirt’s approach to the par-five 11th from 254 yards out left six feet for eagle, which he converted; he made bogey at the 13th and made par on the rest of the holes on the back nine.

Canadian Adam Svensson leads the tournament at 15 under par after completing his first two rounds of 62 and 67, with Trey Mullinax two strokes back in second place. Seven players are tied for third; Mark Hubbard, Robin Roussel and Brandon Hagy have completed their second rounds at 12 under, while Tom Lewis, Jonathan Byrd, Matti Schmid and Max McGreevy all have holes remaining Saturday morning.

The Barbasol Championship is an alternate event opposite the PGA Tour’s primary event this week, the Genesis Scottish Open; Cameron Tringale leads that event by three strokes over Gary Woodland and Doug Ghim, with Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick among the players tied for fourth four strokes back and Rickie Fowler five strokes behind tied for eighth.