Robeson County Golf Championship set for July 22-24

The 41st annual Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance will be played July 22-24 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. The tournament returns to a July date after being held in September the last two years.

The Championship Division will play 54 holes, with 18 on each of the three tournament days. Super Seniors will play 36 holes, 18 each on Friday and Saturday; the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions will play 36 holes, 18 each on Saturday and Sunday.

All amateurs age 13 or older as of the first day of the tournament who are a legal resident of Robeson County or member of a Robeson County golf course are eligible. Players must be age 55 to compete in the Senior Division or 65 to compete in the Super Senior Division.

The entry fee is $100 for the championship division or $70 for the Regular, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies divisions; the entry deadline is July 19, but the field is limited to the first 120 entries, no exceptions. The entry fee includes food and drinks, which will be served on the course during all rounds.

The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round for Sunday’s final round. Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, with trophies awarded to each division winner. Top finishers in the Championship Division automatically qualify for the Highlander Cup matches against Cumberland County.

Entry forms are available at Pinecrest Country Club.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a seven-stroke victory over Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt. The second flight was won by Rick Rogers and Tim Moore with Richard Lowery and Darrell McIver taking second place. Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond were the third-flight winners followed by Knocky Thorndyke and Billy Bullock. Knocky Thorndyke, Rick Rogers and Lonail Locklear, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The Thursday Evening Scramble will be played Thursday, July 14 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person, nine-hole, captains-choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joey Todd with a 68, Tommy Davis 70, Eddie Williams 71, Joe Marks 72, Mitch Grier 73, Roy Williamson 74, Butch Lennon 74, James Cox 75, Dylan Paschall 75 and Don Paschall 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 58, finishing six strokes ahead of runners-up Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear.

First-flight winners were Tiger Will and Alton Hagans with a 72, winning a scorecard playoff over Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis.

Closest to the flag winners were Knocky Thorndyke, Greg Dial and Ricky Rogers.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]